Pimlico Partners Wins “Investor Relations Consultant of the Year” Award By Entrepreneur Middle East

Dubai, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pimlico Partners, a boutique advisory firm headquartered in Dubai, was named the “Best Investor Relations Consultant Of The Year” by Entrepreneur Middle East at the Leaders of Fintech Awards, 2022.



“We are truly honored to be awarded the title of Best Investor Relations Consultant by Entrepreneur Middle East. This prestigious award justifies our view that the Middle East will become an increasingly significant player in the global marketplace,” said Phillip Lord, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Pimlico Partners.



Lord further added, “Being acknowledged as a disruptor in our industry is a remarkable accomplishment for our team. The recognition gives us the wings to soar higher and serve as a bridge between Middle East investors and international corporations.”



The Middle East has become an important market for investment. However, because of cultural differences, doing business here is challenging for non-regional companies. Our mission is to be the bridge to the Middle East for international players wishing to do business here, and this award vindicates our commitment to the region.

Lord concluded, “I'd like to thank Entrepreneur for the opportunity, and we look forward to upholding this honour by supporting newer ventures and initiatives.”



About Pimlico Partners



Pimlico Partners is your bridge to the Middle East. Pimlico is a solutions-driven investor relations and capital introductions firm. We work with private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, and innovative companies seeking access to qualified investors and business development opportunities in the Middle East.

Pimlico’s clients include innovative public and private corporations and asset managers seeking brand awareness or opening up business opportunities in the region. Pimlico uses its substantial physical presence in the clients to connect clients to their massive investor network.



With its vast network of overseas partners, Pimlico also assists Middle Eastern enterprises in accessing global financial markets and investors.

Pimlico's average Partner’Ppartner Partners have, on average, over 25 years of experience in international capital markets within their sector specialties.