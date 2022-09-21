EF Hutton to Host Inaugural Global Conference on May 10-11, 2023

New York, NY, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – EF Hutton, www.efhuttongroup.com , will host its Inaugural Global Conference on May 10-11, 2023, at The Plaza Hotel, New York City.



The Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference will offer companies a novel forum to create, amplify, cross-sell, and highlight communications between corporate executives, industry experts, and investors across the EF Hutton Platform.

The conference will feature senior executives from approximately 150 private and public companies from a wide variety of sectors, including Consumer & Retail, Energy & Infrastructure, Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Industrials, Real Estate, Gaming & Lodging, Sustainability, and Technology, Media & Telecommunications. EF Hutton will be showcasing dynamic public and private companies across multiple sectors in an intimate conference setting, utilizing an impactful and productive one-on-one format. This comprehensive, two-day event provides company executives and investors the opportunity to interact with each other in a friendly, high-energy environment.

“We are excited for the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference to enable middle market and emerging growth companies from a broad range of industries to meet and interact with institutional investors and corporate clients,” said Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton.

EF Hutton President, David W. Boral, stated, “We look forward to the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference which we see as an outstanding two-day event not only for our current clients, but for future clients who will have the opportunity to learn about all that EF Hutton has to offer.”

Companies interested in attending should contact their EF Hutton representative to inquire about an invitation.

To learn about available sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://efh.meetmax.com/home or email conference@efhuttongroup.com .

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton continues its trajectory of aggressive growth. Since its inception in May of 2020, it has raised more than $12 billion in capital. As one of the most active investment banks in the middle market space, EF Hutton looks to expand its global footprint and build upon recent success. EF Hutton is a global full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, NY. EF Hutton is a division of Kingswood US, a subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG). The synergies of these divisions and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited ($8.7 billion AUM and 15 offices worldwide) provides EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients.

EF Hutton’s experienced, industry agnostic investment banking team is dedicated to providing strategic advice and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies around the world. EF Hutton has led public and private offerings across both the debt and equity capital markets. Utilizing its exceptional research, banking, and sales teams, EF Hutton’s devoted corporate access team works closely with companies to increase their institutional investor profiles. Research coverage, non-deal roadshows, and investor conferences are a few examples of the tools utilized by EF Hutton’s corporate access team to bring companies and investors together. With a client centric investment bank model and the support of a global syndicate network, EF Hutton is an ideal strategic partner for middle market issuers.