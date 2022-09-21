Adstra adds CTV and Identity Veteran James Hsu as Vice President and Head of Identity Product

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adstra today announced that James Hsu has joined the company as VP, Head of Identity Products. Hsu will oversee the development and deployment of Adstra’s Enterprise Identity Platform, Conexa™, across new channels and business areas.



Hsu has spent his career at the crossroads of identity and CTV. Prior to Adstra, Hsu served most recently as Principal Product Manager, Data and Audiences at CTV platform Tubi, and prior to that, as Senior Director, Product Management at TV/CTV measurement company Samba TV. These roles within the burgeoning CTV space followed posts at 4INFO, Oracle, and CBS Interactive. This combined experience will benefit Adstra as the company meets rising demand for its identity solutions across the board, but particularly within the burgeoning CTV ecosystem.

“At this point, marketers have become less obsessed with the risks of cookie deprecation and more excited about the positive potential for identity,” said Hsu. “As new channels like CTV occupy a greater share of marketing budgets, marketers are increasingly looking for identity solutions that are securely and efficiently portable across these different environments.”

Conexa™ is Adstra’s flagship Enterprise Identity Platform, designed for maximum portability, interoperability, and control in an era characterized by increasing channel fragmentation and mounting privacy regulation.

Conexa™ features groundbreaking technology to help enterprises connect any type of identifier with any type of offline or online media efficiently, economically, and securely. Given its ability to operate behind a brand’s firewall, Conexa™ is the first EIP to deliver brands the ability to accurately resolve and control consumer identity transparently inside their own environment, transact on that identity without privacy risk, and without being beholden to an external provider “tax” on their interaction with partners.

ABOUT ADSTRA

Adstra is the new model for the data-driven enterprise. Adstra comprises a comprehensive suite of transparent identity and data solutions that are portable, futureproofed, and offered via a subscription-based model that liberates brands to realize the maximum value from their data. As the first Data Bureau, Adstra enables the flexibility to activate identity management and data capabilities within your existing technology environments. No other data provider bridges the gaps between PII and anonymized data with the same speed, flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and frictionless portability across all media. To learn more, visit Adstradata.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

