‘Dream Festival’ Promises Three-day Immersive Event for Artists, Musicians, Tech Community

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeDream , the world’s first smartphone-based augmented reality social metaverse platform, announced today its inaugural Dream Festival, featuring three days of speakers, creators and musicians interacting in the metaverse via the WeDream smartphone app. The festival is scheduled for Sept. 29 – Oct. 1.



“We cannot wait to welcome Dreamers to our three-day Dream Festival, bringing the metaverse to an entirely new audience while creating new connections between artists, creators and technology visionaries,” said Peter Calfee, President of WeDream. “We have an amazing roster of speakers, artists and musicians scheduled for the festival and look forward to showing off our new platform and how creators can engage with it for entertainment, information and commerce.”

Scheduled for Sept. 29 – Oct. 1, WeDream’s Dream Festival will be a collection of thousands of people gathering for three days in augmented reality to experience immersive live music performances, attend groundbreaking panels, view interactive art galleries, and play augmented reality games. Performers scheduled to appear include international musicians and DJs performing in augmented reality. Panelists participating in the conference portion include Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 winners, former astronaut Ron Garan, acclaimed NFT artists Gabe Weis and Warhodl, 40 under 40’s Tal Navarro, and media partner W3bstock known for breaking the mold in Web3 conferencing. Throughout the event, exclusive in-app accessories will be released each day of Dream Festival to help enhance the experience and generate excitement. Tickets for the Dream Festival are available here .

WeDream’s mission is to merge the physical and virtual worlds in order to enable more people to create and engage with each other in augmented reality. Available soon for iOS and Android devices, the WeDream App will power this new social media experience, providing access to the metaverse through the convenient and familiar interface of a smartphone. When engaging in “Dreams,” including social hangouts, games, business collaboration, immersive performances and beyond, WeDream empowers those using the app (or “Dreamers”) with a set of innovative tools and infrastructure to utilize augmented reality however they see fit.

“The metaverse is going to change the way we create, conduct business and even learn,” Calfee said. “And for many, WeDream will likely be the first way they experience this new medium. We are excited to bring it to the masses for the first time at Dream Festival.”

Dreamers on the WeDream platform first begin by customizing their avatar, then they can create a new “Dream” or enter an existing one within the platform. This is similar to “worlds” or “servers” commonly known in many online games today. Once they enter a Dream, they are linked to other Dreamers in the same virtual space, where they can connect and interact with people across town and around the globe in free, ticketed or subscription-based experiences. Artists and creators in WeDream can customize their surroundings to create unique spaces, and develop new objects and interactions that they can then sell to other Dreamers. Creations on the WeDream app are developed as NFTs, providing a chain of custody, giving creators a verified marketplace to be compensated for their creations.

The global metaverse market is expected to reach nearly $1 trillion dollars by 2030, according to a report from Prophecy Market Insights. In addition, industry prognosticators predict that by that same year, a large percentage of people will be in the metaverse in some way, either for work, play or a combination of both.

About WeDream

WeDream is a smartphone-based augmented reality social metaverse platform that is changing the way artists, creators, gamers and consumers engage with each other through social experiences. With the tap of a screen, users can join virtual rooms, or “Dreams,” where they can experience live content and events, interact with friends, and express themselves through virtual avatars. The WeDream platform was designed to bridge the gap between the real world and the virtual world while providing a place for creators to build and monetize their creations through unique experiences or NFTs. To learn more about WeDream and the future of social connections please visit wedream.world . Continue the conversation on Twitter .