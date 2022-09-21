Shawn Nemmers Joins Associa Arizona As Vice President - Operations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona, a leading provider of community management services throughout Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tucson, is pleased to announce that Shawn Nemmers has joined the company’s Scottsdale office as vice president of operations. In this capacity, he will oversee day-to-day operations, work with community association managers to ensure client satisfaction, and coordinate with corporate leadership to develop and execute initiatives that support long-term growth.

Nemmers joins Associa with more than 20 years of leadership and managerial experience in the areas of business development, account management and maintenance, team leadership, property management, and customer service, among others. He most recently served as regional director for a national property management firm in the Scottsdale area. Nemmers previously held sales and management positions for multiple corporations, including The Coca-Cola Company and Best Buy.

Nemmers holds a BA in Communication Studies from the University of Iowa and an Associates Arts Degree from Des Moines Area Community College. He is also a certified official for USA Swimming, the national governing body for competitive swimming in the United States that is responsible for the organization and operation of the sport within the country.

“I am excited about the exemplary customer service and leadership skills Shawn Nemmers brings to the Associa Arizona team,” said Michael Arrington, branch president, Associa Arizona Scottsdale. “His prior experience as a regional director serving community associations throughout the greater Phoenix area will be a great benefit to our team members and clients.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

