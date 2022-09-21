Trantor X BNB Ecosystem Carnival Grand Launch

Singapore, Singapore, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trantor, the latest one-stop Web3 portal for data aggregation and campaign engagement, will launch on 27th September with a 10-day BNB Ecosystem Carnival with lots to giveaway!







Led by signature 3D metaverse project StarryNift, this carnival event has gathered top projects on the BNB chain such as SpaceID and so on.

The carnival consists of a prize pool of up to 20,000 BUSD. BAB Token and BNB domain name holders will also be able to enjoy additional referral entries, in addition to being able to unlock and receive an exclusively customized 3D wearable suit which can be worn in Starryverse (StarryNift's 3D metaverse: https://app.starrynift.art/starryverse).

Additionally, Trantor will team up with Ready Player Me, a metaverse avatar platform led by VC firm A16z, and StarryNift to carry out a limited-time only joint Soulbound Token (SBT) giveaway activity.

Trantor will also work with Mimic Shhans to hold a limited-time immersive exhibition, where participants stand a chance to walkaway with a Mimic Shhans NFT through a raffle on Trantor.







As an aggregation platform for Web3 branding activities, Trantor will continue to invite elite projects and brands to participate on their platform, interconnecting more DAO organizations and communities to run campaigns on the platform to boost engagement, on top of helping these projects to connect to developers and capital resources through the ecosystem. Through consistent participation in high-quality campaigns, platform users are empowered to develop their own Web3 identity on the blockchain.

Soon, users will also be able to participate in check-in and raffle activities. These activities are developed in a way to promote interconnectivity between various project communities and individuals, through rewarding experiences, to create an immersive and comprehensive one-stop entrance into Web3.

Trantor x StarryNift Strategic Cooperation

With the goal of engaging users through immersive 2D and 3D experiences, Trantor and StarryNift will go into a long-term strategic cooperation to help projects/ communities and DAOs to engage their community members. This will help both platforms differentiate from other platforms in the current market, while providing projects with more customizable options for running engagement campaigns in 3D scenes, such as hosting a 3D exhibition in the spaceship exhibition center.

About Trantor



Trantor is a one-stop hub for interconnectivity and exchange of information, projects get to advertise and attract new users to build and grow their community and branding. Projects can also reward their loyal users with soulbound tokens and other rewards representing various benefits and utilities that demonstrate users' involvement in the project.

The project believes these tools would be key in helping users to develop a powerful one-stop Web3 profile and Decentralized Identification (DID) that stores all their key experiences, credentials and achievements in the blockchain. With DID, the project is able to accurately reward their users with the integration of quest results and on-chain data.

As Trantor continues to collaborate with more relevant parties and provide cross-platform DID support and integrations, the ecosystem can generate a sustainable competitive advantage by executing relentlessly on the synergy between user engagement, data analytics and project performance. This would allow brands and communities to provide greater benefits to their users, strengthening growth.

