Antibiotics Market Size Will Attain USD 63 Billion by 2030 growing at 4.6% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Antibiotics Market Size accounted for USD 42 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to garner a market size of USD 63 Billion by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030.



Antibiotics Market Report Key Highlights

Global antibiotics market value was USD 42 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030

According to the University of Oxford, global antibiotic consumption rates increased by 46% from 2000 to 2018

Asia-Pacific antibiotics market share acquired over 45% market share in coming years

Asia-Pacific antibiotics market growth recorded quickest CAGR during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030

Among product type, penicillin acquired over 28% of the overall market share in 2021





Report Coverage:

Market Antibiotics Market Antibiotics Market Size 2021 USD 42 Billion Antibiotics Market Forecast 2030 USD 63 Billion Antibiotics Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 4.6% Antibiotics Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Antibiotics Market Base Year 2021 Antibiotics Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Drug Origin, By Spectrum, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, And By Geography Antibiotics Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Abbott Laboratories, Allergan plc, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Bayer Healthcare AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Melinta Therapeutics, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Antibiotics Market Dynamics

Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2030, the global antibiotics market is expected to grow the fastest. Antibacterial agents are another name for antibiotics. These are expanding primarily as a result of rising infectious disease incidences. Pharmaceutical companies' ongoing efforts to develop new treatments to treat infectious diseases are helping to drive market growth.

Some of the Key Observations Regarding Antibiotics Industry Include

In 2021, an Australian study found that popularly used non-nutritive sugar substitutes can promote the uptake of antibiotic-resistant genes in the intestine. Artificial sweeteners hasten the transfer of antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) via a process known as conjugation. The genes are transferred from donor bacteria to recipient bacteria, which may later develop multidrug resistance.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up to 90% of antibiotics are prescribed for outpatients. Social norms and behavioral factors heavily influence outpatient antibiotic prescribing. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and the requirement for antimicrobial stewardship are driven by the inappropriate use of 50% of outpatient antibiotics and the unnecessary use of 30%, resulting in antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and the requirement for antimicrobial stewardship (AMS). Upper respiratory tract infections (URTI) are, in turn, one of the most common causes of antibiotic overuse in the community.

Antibiotics Market Segmentation

The global antibiotics market is divided into four sections: product type, spectrum, drug origin, route of administration, and geography. Cephalosporins, fluoroquinolones, penicillin, macrolides, aminoglycosides, carbapenems, sulfonamides, and other product types are divided into the market. Natural, synthetic, and semi-synthetic drug segments are available.

The market is divided into narrow-spectrum antibiotics and broad-spectrum antibiotics based on spectrum. Antibiotics can be taken orally, intravenously, or through other routes of administration. The market is studied across distribution channels, including online pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others.

On the basis of spectrum, the broad-spectrum antibiotic segment leads the market with the highest revenue share (%), and it is expected to maintain its dominance from 2022 to 2030. The benefit of broad-spectrum antibiotics like these is that they can be used to treat a wide range of infectious diseases, which is especially useful when the infecting agent (bacteria) is unknown. Aminoglycosides, 2nd and 3rd generation quinolones, cephalosporins, and some synthetic penicillin are examples of broad-spectrum antibiotics.

Antibiotics Market Regional Outlook

The global antibiotics industry is divided into five regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific is leading the market with maximum revenue share (%) and the region is also projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The high rate of consumption in the region due to easy availability and supportive government policies for sales are contributing to the regional market value. Increasing investment and expenditure on the approval process and research funding is additionally boosting the regional market value. Moreover, the developing economies including India and China are also projected to contribute to the lucrative growth of the region in the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Antibiotics Market Players

Some of the leading Antibiotics companies operating in the industry include Abbott Laboratories, Allergan plc, Bayer Healthcare AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Melinta Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc., and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

