Sidetrade re-granted ISO 27001 certification

French English

The global AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform, Sidetrade , has successfully re-secured its ISO 27001 certification for the next three years.



Since first receiving this trust certification in 2019, continued investment in ISMS (Information Security Management System) has been a strategic business pillar for Sidetrade. All ISO 27001 chapters and controls were covered by Sidetrade across all its applications and services, including BPO, Professional Services, HR, Physical Security, and Supplier Management.

ISO 27001 is the leading international standard for information security. It enables companies to adopt best security and data management practices.

The renewal of this certification testifies the efforts made by Sidetrade to reduce the risks associated with confidentiality, availability, and integrity. Additionally, the adherence to these standards since 2019 significantly helps Sidetrade to comply with legal requirements in protecting sensitive data, information systems, personal information, and the like.

Thanks to the ISO 27001 certification, Sidetrade clearly demonstrates it is capable of handling each customer’s security requirements and provides proof of its compliance.

Sidetrade’s AI-powered platform processes over 593 million B2B payment transactions worth $4.6 trillion on behalf of enterprise-grade companies worldwide. Sidetrade takes a rigorous approach to upholding the highest standards of information and data security across the organization for customers, employees, and partners.

Laurent Pontier, CIO at Sidetrade commented: “We are proud to be recertified and provide reassurance to our customers. At Sidetrade, we recognize the importance of addressing IT security, cybersecurity, and personal data protection issues. Achieving this gold standard certification for the second time attests our dedication to exceptional information security and data management practices.

“We are a forerunner when it comes to information security; we constantly strive to demonstrate our commitment developing and monitoring procedures that ensure confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our customer’s information, as well as our own information.”

Sidetrade’s recertification process in 2022 was led by EY CertifyPoint and was carried out across every function within the business including IT, Product, R&D, Sales, HR and more.

ENDS





Media relations

Rebecca Parlby +44 7824 505 584 bparlby@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform dedicated to securing and accelerating cash flow. Sidetrade’s next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes $4.6 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in the Sidetrade Cloud to predict customer payment behavior and attrition risk of more than 21 million companies worldwide. Aimie recommends the best cash collection strategies, intelligently automates actions on the Order-to-Cash process, and dematerializes customer transactions to enhance productivity, performance and working capital management.

Sidetrade has a global reach, with 300 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Houston, and Calgary, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Tech Data, KPMG, Nespresso, Hearst, Expedia, Manpower, Securitas, Randstad, Engie, Veolia, Inmarsat, and Bidfood.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the English version is to be considered.







Attachment