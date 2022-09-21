Medical Device Security Market Size Will Attain USD 10,315 Million by 2030 growing at 8.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Device Security Market Size accounted for USD 5,205 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 10,315 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030.



Medical Device Security Market Report Key Highlights

Global medical device security market value was USD 5,205 Million in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030

According to our analysis, more than 90% of healthcare organizations have experienced a data breach in the last 3 years

North America medical device security market share occupied over 37% market share in coming years

Asia-Pacific medical device security market growth recorded over 10% CAGR during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030

Among end-user, healthcare providers collected over 45% of the overall market share in 2021





Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2528

Report Coverage:

Market Medical Device Security Market Medical Device Security Market Size 2021 USD 5,205 Million Medical Device Security Market Forecast 2030 USD 10,315 Million Medical Device Security Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 8.1% Medical Device Security Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Medical Device Security Market Base Year 2021 Medical Device Security Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Component, By Security Type, By Device Type, By End User, And By Geography Antibiotics Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Battelle Memorial Institute, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Extreme Networks, GE Healthcare, IBM, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Microsoft, and UL, LLC. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Medical Device Security Market Dynamics

Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2030, the global medical device security market is expected to grow significantly. The growing use and demand for medical devices in the healthcare sector is driving up the demand for device security in the global market. The growing demand for medical device security services around the world is also propelling the medical device security market value.

Some of the Key Observations Regarding Medical Device Security Industry Include

Mayo Clinic has imposed security requirements on its medical device suppliers. Before signing the purchasing contracts, each device is tested to ensure that it meets the standards, according to the new set of requirements.

Vail Health, a nonprofit community health system serving Eagle and Summit counties in Colorado, was experiencing cybersecurity issues due to inconsistencies in medical-device security software and firmware patching. In March 2021, the organisation implemented monitoring tools that can capture a lot of information about the devices that are connected and these tools even provide security alerts to the staff.

A survey of 40 senior executives from Fortune 1000 companies in the United States found that only 18% thought the security capabilities embedded in medical devices were strong, and 80% thought medical device security was adequate.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States has updated draught guidance on best practices for medical device manufacturers in 2021. The FDA last updated the guidelines in October 2018.

According to the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, the growing use of the internet and network-connected devices, wireless and portable media, and the frequent electronic exchange of health data from medical devices has increased the need for efficient cybersecurity to guarantee medical device functionality and safety.





Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/medical-device-security-market

Medical Device Security Market Segmentation

The global medical device security market is segmented on the basis of component, security type, device type, end-user, and geography. Based on components, the market is bifurcated across solutions and services.

Market segments based on security type include application security, network security, endpoint security, cloud security, and other security types. The market is divided into three segments based on device type: internally embedded medical devices, hospital medical devices, and wearable and external medical devices. Healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and medical device manufacturers are also end users in the medical device security market.

Medical Device Security Market Regional Outlook

The global medical device security industry is divided into five regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2021, North America dominated the medical device security market, and the region is expected to continue to lead the market with the highest revenue share (%) over the forecast period. The existence of significant players in the region primarily supports the value of the regional market. The growing number of chronic disease patients in the United States is driving up demand for management devices. Chronic disease management, for example, accounts for roughly one-third of all US healthcare spending. Remote monitoring devices are vulnerable to cyber attacks because they allow attackers to track individuals' activity and health information over time. Furthermore, it is expected that the stolen data of US employees will be used for espionage.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2528

Medical Device Security Market Players

Some of the leading medical device security companies operating in the industry include Broadcom Inc., Battelle Memorial Institute, Cisco Systems, Extreme Networks, Microsoft, GE Healthcare, IBM, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, and UL, LLC. The major players are continuously involved in the research and development activities in order to expand their share and position in the domestic as well as international market.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Medical Device Security Market?

What will be the CAGR of Medical Device Security Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Medical Device Security Market?

Which region held the largest share in Medical Device Security Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Medical Device Security Market?

Who is the largest end user Medical Device Security Market?

What will be the Medical Device Security Market value in 2030?





Browse More Research Topic on Healthcare Related:

The Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.0% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 365.6 Million by 2027.

The Global Infectious Disease Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.7% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 24.5 Billion by 2027.

The Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 25.5 Billion by 2027.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com