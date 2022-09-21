Portfolio Update

Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company") as at 21 September 2022 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 August 2022):

Investee CompanySectorBook

Cost

(£000)		Movement in valuation (£000)Fair

Value
(£000)
Ergomed plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology783.94,649.45,433.3
Popsa Holdings Limited*Software & Computer Services1,060.32,525.13,585.4
Learning Technologies Group plcSoftware & Computer Services701.02,817.93,518.9
Hasgrove plc*Media153.03,262.73,415.7
Breedon Group plcConstruction & Materials573.32,271.72,845.0
Judges Scientific plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment209.12,344.52,553.6
Animalcare Group plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology824.41,713.32,537.8
GB Group plcSoftware & Computer Services336.72,118.32,455.0
IDOX plcSoftware & Computer Services356.02,087.02,443.0
Craneware plcHealth Care Providers479.21,958.82,437.9
SDI Group plcTechnology Hardware119.02,187.12,306.2
Libertine Holdings plcIndustrial Engineering2,000.0(100.0)1,900.0
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plcMedical Equipment & Services864.4938.01,802.4
Netcall plcSoftware & Computer Services355.61,415.81,771.4
Equipmake Holdings plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment1,200.0564.71,764.7
Intelligent Ultrasound Group plcMedical Equipment & Services1,220.0397.51,617.5
Brooks Macdonald Group plcInvestment Banking & Brokerage Services609.8977.91,587.7
MaxCyte IncPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology689.9775.51,465.4
Sosandar plcRetailers1,235.2213.61,448.8
Next Fifteen Communications Group plcMedia302.0943.61,245.6
Quixant plcTechnology Hardware & Equipment391.2840.11,231.3
Clean Power Hydrogen plcAlternative Energy1,200.0(80.0)1,120.0
Access Intelligence plcSoftware & Computer Services500.6608.21,108.8
Ilika plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment705.6391.71,097.3
TPXimpact Holdings plcSoftware & Computer Services652.9405.91,058.8
PCI-Pal plcSoftware & Computer Services731.9301.41,033.2
ENGAGE XR Holdings plcSoftware & Computer Services1,252.7(276.4)976.3
Vertu Motors plcRetailers776.5133.8910.3
LungLife AI IncPharmaceuticals & Biotech1,386.0(480.4)905.6
Ixico plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology697.0149.4846.4
Spectral MD Holdings LtdHealth Care Providers Care Providers1,410.2(573.6)836.6
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plcSoftware & Computer Services301.5512.6814.1
Diaceutics plcHealth Care Providers619.9122.3742.2
Feedback plcMedical Equipment & Services1,000.0(261.4)738.6
Cambridge Cognition Holdings plcHealth Care Providers400.4285.9686.3
RWS Holdings plcIndustrial Support Services98.7482.1580.8
Restore plcIndustrial Support Services170.6385.4556.0
Creo Medical Group plcMedical Equipment & Services980.8(447.2)533.5
Oberon Investments Group plcInvestment Banking & Brokerage Services576.0(48.5)527.5
Velocys plcAlternative Energy663.8(136.9)526.9
Gamma Communications plcTelecommunications Service Providers182.9332.8515.7
AdEPT Technology Group plcSoftware & Computer Services501.5(18.1)483.4
Trackwise Designs plcTechnology Hardware & Equipment1,289.4(812.8)476.6
Polarean Imaging plcPharmaceuticals & Biotech457.7(7.6)450.1
Glantus Holdings plcIndustrial Support Services1,200.0(764.7)435.3
Gooch & Housego plcTechnology Hardware & Equipment281.1135.6416.8
Fusion Antibodies plcHealth Care Providers496.9(81.2)415.6
Gelion plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment760.0(351.2)408.8
Osirium Technologies plc Loan NotesSoftware & Computer Services400.00.0400.0
Verici Dx plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology444.0(72.7)371.3
Gear4music Holdings plcGeneral Retailers352.52.5355.0
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plcMedical Equipment & Services189.5162.6352.2
Mattioli Woods plcInvestment Banking & Brokerage Services101.0215.4316.4
Crimson Tide plcSoftware & Computer Services378.0(63.0)315.0
GENinCode plcMedical Equipment & Services800.0(490.9)309.1
ReNeuron Group plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology990.3(689.7)300.6
Evgen Pharma plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology700.0(420.0)280.0
The British Honey Company plcGeneral Retailers880.4(603.6)276.8
KRM 22 plcSoftware & Computer Services453.7(204.2)249.6
DP Poland plcTravel & Leisure677.6(431.4)246.2
MyCelx Technologies CorporationOil, Gas & Coal980.2(735.9)244.3
DXS International plcSoftware & Computer Services200.012.5212.5
W&isco plcSoftware & Computer Services96.595.5192.0
Cordel Group plcSoftware & Computer Services295.5(118.2)177.3
Eluceda Limited*Pharmaceuticals & Biotech199.9(26.0)173.9
Renalytix plcHealth Care Providers227.8(65.5)162.4
The Food Marketplace Ltd*Retailers200.0(40.0)160.0
Strip Tinning Holdings plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment337.3(218.8)118.5
Rosslyn Data Technologies plcSoftware & Computer Services286.0(171.6)114.4
Falanx Group LimitedIndustrial Support Services600.0(490.0)110.0
Velocity Composites plcAerospace & Defense532.8(426.2)106.6
Enteq Upstream plcOil Services687.5(591.3)96.2
In The Style Group plcGeneral Retailers666.7(576.7)90.0
TP Group plcAerospace & Defense452.0(394.9)57.0
Tasty plcTravel & Leisure336.2(280.4)55.8
XP Factory plcTravel & Leisure658.8(605.1)53.7
Genedrive PlcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology240.8(195.6)45.1
Mears Group plcIndustrial Support Services50.5(12.2)38.4
Osirium Technologies plcSoftware & Computer Services900.0(866.0)34.0
1Spatial plcSoftware & Computer Services200.0(176.1)23.9
Rated People Ltd*Software & Computer Services235.8(212.6)23.2
Abingdon Health plcMedical Equipment & Services347.1(325.4)21.7
LoopUp Group plcSoftware & Computer Services197.1(184.3)12.8
Microsaic Systems plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment922.3(911.9)10.3
Haydale Graphene Industries plcIndustrial Materials398.7(393.5)5.2
Location Sciences Group PlcSoftware & Computer Services508.8(508.4)0.3
Airnow plc*Software & Computer Services838.1(838.1)-

Since 31 August 2022 Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc has made no investments and no disposals.

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

- are quoted on public markets;

- represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and

- are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Breedon Group – Jersey

Maxcyte Inc – USA

VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland

Falanx Group Limited – British Virgin Islands

Mycelx – USA

Glantus Holdings plc - Republic of Ireland

Spectral MD Holdings Ltd - USA

* Denotes unlisted company

Current Asset Investments (unaudited)

Investee CompanySectorBook

cost

(£000)		Movement in valuation

(£000)		Fair

Value

(£000)
Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth Fund-3,748.0(1,767.0)4,978.0
Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund-3,926.0(718.0)4,308.0
Octopus UK Future Generations Fund 460.0(66.0)384.0
Money Market Funds-3,499.00.03,499.0

Since 31 August 2022 there has been an investment of £4,000 into the current asset investments.

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM 2 VCT plc as at 31 August 2022 was as follows: 

Shareholders' Equity  £000’s 
Called up Equity Share Capital 15 
Legal Reserves 717 
Other reserves 96,468 
Total  97,200 

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 August 2022. 

