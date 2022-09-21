



Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company") as at 21 September 2022 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 August 2022):

Investee Company Sector Book



Cost



(£000) Movement in valuation (£000) Fair



Value

(£000) Ergomed plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 783.9 4,649.4 5,433.3 Popsa Holdings Limited* Software & Computer Services 1,060.3 2,525.1 3,585.4 Learning Technologies Group plc Software & Computer Services 701.0 2,817.9 3,518.9 Hasgrove plc* Media 153.0 3,262.7 3,415.7 Breedon Group plc Construction & Materials 573.3 2,271.7 2,845.0 Judges Scientific plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 209.1 2,344.5 2,553.6 Animalcare Group plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 824.4 1,713.3 2,537.8 GB Group plc Software & Computer Services 336.7 2,118.3 2,455.0 IDOX plc Software & Computer Services 356.0 2,087.0 2,443.0 Craneware plc Health Care Providers 479.2 1,958.8 2,437.9 SDI Group plc Technology Hardware 119.0 2,187.1 2,306.2 Libertine Holdings plc Industrial Engineering 2,000.0 (100.0) 1,900.0 EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Medical Equipment & Services 864.4 938.0 1,802.4 Netcall plc Software & Computer Services 355.6 1,415.8 1,771.4 Equipmake Holdings plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 1,200.0 564.7 1,764.7 Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc Medical Equipment & Services 1,220.0 397.5 1,617.5 Brooks Macdonald Group plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 609.8 977.9 1,587.7 MaxCyte Inc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 689.9 775.5 1,465.4 Sosandar plc Retailers 1,235.2 213.6 1,448.8 Next Fifteen Communications Group plc Media 302.0 943.6 1,245.6 Quixant plc Technology Hardware & Equipment 391.2 840.1 1,231.3 Clean Power Hydrogen plc Alternative Energy 1,200.0 (80.0) 1,120.0 Access Intelligence plc Software & Computer Services 500.6 608.2 1,108.8 Ilika plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 705.6 391.7 1,097.3 TPXimpact Holdings plc Software & Computer Services 652.9 405.9 1,058.8 PCI-Pal plc Software & Computer Services 731.9 301.4 1,033.2 ENGAGE XR Holdings plc Software & Computer Services 1,252.7 (276.4) 976.3 Vertu Motors plc Retailers 776.5 133.8 910.3 LungLife AI Inc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 1,386.0 (480.4) 905.6 Ixico plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 697.0 149.4 846.4 Spectral MD Holdings Ltd Health Care Providers Care Providers 1,410.2 (573.6) 836.6 Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc Software & Computer Services 301.5 512.6 814.1 Diaceutics plc Health Care Providers 619.9 122.3 742.2 Feedback plc Medical Equipment & Services 1,000.0 (261.4) 738.6 Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc Health Care Providers 400.4 285.9 686.3 RWS Holdings plc Industrial Support Services 98.7 482.1 580.8 Restore plc Industrial Support Services 170.6 385.4 556.0 Creo Medical Group plc Medical Equipment & Services 980.8 (447.2) 533.5 Oberon Investments Group plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 576.0 (48.5) 527.5 Velocys plc Alternative Energy 663.8 (136.9) 526.9 Gamma Communications plc Telecommunications Service Providers 182.9 332.8 515.7 AdEPT Technology Group plc Software & Computer Services 501.5 (18.1) 483.4 Trackwise Designs plc Technology Hardware & Equipment 1,289.4 (812.8) 476.6 Polarean Imaging plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 457.7 (7.6) 450.1 Glantus Holdings plc Industrial Support Services 1,200.0 (764.7) 435.3 Gooch & Housego plc Technology Hardware & Equipment 281.1 135.6 416.8 Fusion Antibodies plc Health Care Providers 496.9 (81.2) 415.6 Gelion plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 760.0 (351.2) 408.8 Osirium Technologies plc Loan Notes Software & Computer Services 400.0 0.0 400.0 Verici Dx plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 444.0 (72.7) 371.3 Gear4music Holdings plc General Retailers 352.5 2.5 355.0 Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Medical Equipment & Services 189.5 162.6 352.2 Mattioli Woods plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 101.0 215.4 316.4 Crimson Tide plc Software & Computer Services 378.0 (63.0) 315.0 GENinCode plc Medical Equipment & Services 800.0 (490.9) 309.1 ReNeuron Group plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 990.3 (689.7) 300.6 Evgen Pharma plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 700.0 (420.0) 280.0 The British Honey Company plc General Retailers 880.4 (603.6) 276.8 KRM 22 plc Software & Computer Services 453.7 (204.2) 249.6 DP Poland plc Travel & Leisure 677.6 (431.4) 246.2 MyCelx Technologies Corporation Oil, Gas & Coal 980.2 (735.9) 244.3 DXS International plc Software & Computer Services 200.0 12.5 212.5 W&isco plc Software & Computer Services 96.5 95.5 192.0 Cordel Group plc Software & Computer Services 295.5 (118.2) 177.3 Eluceda Limited* Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 199.9 (26.0) 173.9 Renalytix plc Health Care Providers 227.8 (65.5) 162.4 The Food Marketplace Ltd* Retailers 200.0 (40.0) 160.0 Strip Tinning Holdings plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 337.3 (218.8) 118.5 Rosslyn Data Technologies plc Software & Computer Services 286.0 (171.6) 114.4 Falanx Group Limited Industrial Support Services 600.0 (490.0) 110.0 Velocity Composites plc Aerospace & Defense 532.8 (426.2) 106.6 Enteq Upstream plc Oil Services 687.5 (591.3) 96.2 In The Style Group plc General Retailers 666.7 (576.7) 90.0 TP Group plc Aerospace & Defense 452.0 (394.9) 57.0 Tasty plc Travel & Leisure 336.2 (280.4) 55.8 XP Factory plc Travel & Leisure 658.8 (605.1) 53.7 Genedrive Plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 240.8 (195.6) 45.1 Mears Group plc Industrial Support Services 50.5 (12.2) 38.4 Osirium Technologies plc Software & Computer Services 900.0 (866.0) 34.0 1Spatial plc Software & Computer Services 200.0 (176.1) 23.9 Rated People Ltd* Software & Computer Services 235.8 (212.6) 23.2 Abingdon Health plc Medical Equipment & Services 347.1 (325.4) 21.7 LoopUp Group plc Software & Computer Services 197.1 (184.3) 12.8 Microsaic Systems plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 922.3 (911.9) 10.3 Haydale Graphene Industries plc Industrial Materials 398.7 (393.5) 5.2 Location Sciences Group Plc Software & Computer Services 508.8 (508.4) 0.3 Airnow plc* Software & Computer Services 838.1 (838.1) -

Since 31 August 2022 Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc has made no investments and no disposals.

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

- are quoted on public markets;

- represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and

- are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Breedon Group – Jersey

Maxcyte Inc – USA

VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland

Falanx Group Limited – British Virgin Islands

Mycelx – USA

Glantus Holdings plc - Republic of Ireland

Spectral MD Holdings Ltd - USA

* Denotes unlisted company

Current Asset Investments (unaudited)

Investee Company Sector Book



cost



(£000) Movement in valuation



(£000) Fair



Value



(£000) Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth Fund - 3,748.0 (1,767.0) 4,978.0 Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund - 3,926.0 (718.0) 4,308.0 Octopus UK Future Generations Fund 460.0 (66.0) 384.0 Money Market Funds - 3,499.0 0.0 3,499.0

Since 31 August 2022 there has been an investment of £4,000 into the current asset investments.

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM 2 VCT plc as at 31 August 2022 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity £000’s Called up Equity Share Capital 15 Legal Reserves 717 Other reserves 96,468 Total 97,200

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 August 2022.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17