Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
Portfolio Update
The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company") as at 21 September 2022 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 August 2022):
|Investee Company
|Sector
|Book
Cost
(£000)
|Movement in valuation (£000)
|Fair
Value
(£000)
|Ergomed plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|783.9
|4,649.4
|5,433.3
|Popsa Holdings Limited*
|Software & Computer Services
|1,060.3
|2,525.1
|3,585.4
|Learning Technologies Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|701.0
|2,817.9
|3,518.9
|Hasgrove plc*
|Media
|153.0
|3,262.7
|3,415.7
|Breedon Group plc
|Construction & Materials
|573.3
|2,271.7
|2,845.0
|Judges Scientific plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|209.1
|2,344.5
|2,553.6
|Animalcare Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|824.4
|1,713.3
|2,537.8
|GB Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|336.7
|2,118.3
|2,455.0
|IDOX plc
|Software & Computer Services
|356.0
|2,087.0
|2,443.0
|Craneware plc
|Health Care Providers
|479.2
|1,958.8
|2,437.9
|SDI Group plc
|Technology Hardware
|119.0
|2,187.1
|2,306.2
|Libertine Holdings plc
|Industrial Engineering
|2,000.0
|(100.0)
|1,900.0
|EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|864.4
|938.0
|1,802.4
|Netcall plc
|Software & Computer Services
|355.6
|1,415.8
|1,771.4
|Equipmake Holdings plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|1,200.0
|564.7
|1,764.7
|Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|1,220.0
|397.5
|1,617.5
|Brooks Macdonald Group plc
|Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
|609.8
|977.9
|1,587.7
|MaxCyte Inc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|689.9
|775.5
|1,465.4
|Sosandar plc
|Retailers
|1,235.2
|213.6
|1,448.8
|Next Fifteen Communications Group plc
|Media
|302.0
|943.6
|1,245.6
|Quixant plc
|Technology Hardware & Equipment
|391.2
|840.1
|1,231.3
|Clean Power Hydrogen plc
|Alternative Energy
|1,200.0
|(80.0)
|1,120.0
|Access Intelligence plc
|Software & Computer Services
|500.6
|608.2
|1,108.8
|Ilika plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|705.6
|391.7
|1,097.3
|TPXimpact Holdings plc
|Software & Computer Services
|652.9
|405.9
|1,058.8
|PCI-Pal plc
|Software & Computer Services
|731.9
|301.4
|1,033.2
|ENGAGE XR Holdings plc
|Software & Computer Services
|1,252.7
|(276.4)
|976.3
|Vertu Motors plc
|Retailers
|776.5
|133.8
|910.3
|LungLife AI Inc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
|1,386.0
|(480.4)
|905.6
|Ixico plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|697.0
|149.4
|846.4
|Spectral MD Holdings Ltd
|Health Care Providers Care Providers
|1,410.2
|(573.6)
|836.6
|Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|301.5
|512.6
|814.1
|Diaceutics plc
|Health Care Providers
|619.9
|122.3
|742.2
|Feedback plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|1,000.0
|(261.4)
|738.6
|Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc
|Health Care Providers
|400.4
|285.9
|686.3
|RWS Holdings plc
|Industrial Support Services
|98.7
|482.1
|580.8
|Restore plc
|Industrial Support Services
|170.6
|385.4
|556.0
|Creo Medical Group plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|980.8
|(447.2)
|533.5
|Oberon Investments Group plc
|Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
|576.0
|(48.5)
|527.5
|Velocys plc
|Alternative Energy
|663.8
|(136.9)
|526.9
|Gamma Communications plc
|Telecommunications Service Providers
|182.9
|332.8
|515.7
|AdEPT Technology Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|501.5
|(18.1)
|483.4
|Trackwise Designs plc
|Technology Hardware & Equipment
|1,289.4
|(812.8)
|476.6
|Polarean Imaging plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
|457.7
|(7.6)
|450.1
|Glantus Holdings plc
|Industrial Support Services
|1,200.0
|(764.7)
|435.3
|Gooch & Housego plc
|Technology Hardware & Equipment
|281.1
|135.6
|416.8
|Fusion Antibodies plc
|Health Care Providers
|496.9
|(81.2)
|415.6
|Gelion plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|760.0
|(351.2)
|408.8
|Osirium Technologies plc Loan Notes
|Software & Computer Services
|400.0
|0.0
|400.0
|Verici Dx plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|444.0
|(72.7)
|371.3
|Gear4music Holdings plc
|General Retailers
|352.5
|2.5
|355.0
|Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|189.5
|162.6
|352.2
|Mattioli Woods plc
|Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
|101.0
|215.4
|316.4
|Crimson Tide plc
|Software & Computer Services
|378.0
|(63.0)
|315.0
|GENinCode plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|800.0
|(490.9)
|309.1
|ReNeuron Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|990.3
|(689.7)
|300.6
|Evgen Pharma plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|700.0
|(420.0)
|280.0
|The British Honey Company plc
|General Retailers
|880.4
|(603.6)
|276.8
|KRM 22 plc
|Software & Computer Services
|453.7
|(204.2)
|249.6
|DP Poland plc
|Travel & Leisure
|677.6
|(431.4)
|246.2
|MyCelx Technologies Corporation
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|980.2
|(735.9)
|244.3
|DXS International plc
|Software & Computer Services
|200.0
|12.5
|212.5
|W&isco plc
|Software & Computer Services
|96.5
|95.5
|192.0
|Cordel Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|295.5
|(118.2)
|177.3
|Eluceda Limited*
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
|199.9
|(26.0)
|173.9
|Renalytix plc
|Health Care Providers
|227.8
|(65.5)
|162.4
|The Food Marketplace Ltd*
|Retailers
|200.0
|(40.0)
|160.0
|Strip Tinning Holdings plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|337.3
|(218.8)
|118.5
|Rosslyn Data Technologies plc
|Software & Computer Services
|286.0
|(171.6)
|114.4
|Falanx Group Limited
|Industrial Support Services
|600.0
|(490.0)
|110.0
|Velocity Composites plc
|Aerospace & Defense
|532.8
|(426.2)
|106.6
|Enteq Upstream plc
|Oil Services
|687.5
|(591.3)
|96.2
|In The Style Group plc
|General Retailers
|666.7
|(576.7)
|90.0
|TP Group plc
|Aerospace & Defense
|452.0
|(394.9)
|57.0
|Tasty plc
|Travel & Leisure
|336.2
|(280.4)
|55.8
|XP Factory plc
|Travel & Leisure
|658.8
|(605.1)
|53.7
|Genedrive Plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|240.8
|(195.6)
|45.1
|Mears Group plc
|Industrial Support Services
|50.5
|(12.2)
|38.4
|Osirium Technologies plc
|Software & Computer Services
|900.0
|(866.0)
|34.0
|1Spatial plc
|Software & Computer Services
|200.0
|(176.1)
|23.9
|Rated People Ltd*
|Software & Computer Services
|235.8
|(212.6)
|23.2
|Abingdon Health plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|347.1
|(325.4)
|21.7
|LoopUp Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|197.1
|(184.3)
|12.8
|Microsaic Systems plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|922.3
|(911.9)
|10.3
|Haydale Graphene Industries plc
|Industrial Materials
|398.7
|(393.5)
|5.2
|Location Sciences Group Plc
|Software & Computer Services
|508.8
|(508.4)
|0.3
|Airnow plc*
|Software & Computer Services
|838.1
|(838.1)
|-
Since 31 August 2022 Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc has made no investments and no disposals.
Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:
- are quoted on public markets;
- represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and
- are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:
Breedon Group – Jersey
Maxcyte Inc – USA
VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland
Falanx Group Limited – British Virgin Islands
Mycelx – USA
Glantus Holdings plc - Republic of Ireland
Spectral MD Holdings Ltd - USA
* Denotes unlisted company
Current Asset Investments (unaudited)
|Investee Company
|Sector
|Book
cost
(£000)
|Movement in valuation
(£000)
|Fair
Value
(£000)
|Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth Fund
|-
|3,748.0
|(1,767.0)
|4,978.0
|Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund
|-
|3,926.0
|(718.0)
|4,308.0
|Octopus UK Future Generations Fund
|460.0
|(66.0)
|384.0
|Money Market Funds
|-
|3,499.0
|0.0
|3,499.0
Since 31 August 2022 there has been an investment of £4,000 into the current asset investments.
The capitalisation of Octopus AIM 2 VCT plc as at 31 August 2022 was as follows:
|Shareholders' Equity
|£000’s
|Called up Equity Share Capital
|15
|Legal Reserves
|717
|Other reserves
|96,468
|Total
|97,200
There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 August 2022.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17