Portfolio Update

Octopus AIM VCT plc

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 21 September 2022 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 August 2022):

Investee CompanySectorBook cost (£000)Movement in valuation (£000)Fair Value
(£000)
Ergomed plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1,175.66,973.28,148.9
Popsa Holdings Limited*Software & Computer Services1,589.93,787.55,377.5
Learning Technologies Group plcSoftware & Computer Services1,051.44,226.45,277.8
Breedon Group plcConstruction & Materials859.33,405.24,264.5
Judges Scientific plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment313.63,516.83,830.4
GB Group plcSoftware & Computer Services505.13,177.53,682.5
Hasgrove plc*Media87.83,451.33,539.1
SDI Group plcTechnology Hardware178.53,280.73,459.3
Brooks Macdonald Group plcInvestment Banking & Brokerage Services746.22,613.43,359.6
IDOX plcSoftware & Computer Services353.42,705.83,059.2
Libertine Holdings plcIndustrial Engineering3,000.0(150.0)2,850.0
Equipmake Holdings plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment1,800.0847.12,647.1
Mattioli Woods plcInvestment Banking & Brokerage Services528.72,084.72,613.4
Netcall plcSoftware & Computer Services307.92,119.92,427.7
Intelligent Ultrasound Group plcMedical Equipment & Services1,829.9596.32,426.2
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plcMedical Equipment & Services931.21,323.02,254.2
MaxCyte IncPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1,034.71,163.32,198.1
Sosandar plcRetailers1,852.7320.42,173.1
Craneware plcHealth Care Providers183.41,969.62,153.0
Next Fifteen Communications Group plcMedia453.01,415.31,868.3
Quixant plcTechnology Hardware & Equipment586.81,260.21,847.0
Clean Power Hydrogen plcAlternative Energy1,800.0(120.0)1,680.0
Ilika plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment1,058.4587.61,646.0
Animalcare Group plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology306.21,289.71,595.9
TPXimpact Holdings plcSoftware & Computer Services979.4608.81,588.1
Access Intelligence plcSoftware & Computer Services677.9881.31,559.2
PCI-Pal plcSoftware & Computer Services1,097.8452.11,549.9
ENGAGE XR Holdings plcSoftware & Computer Services1,879.0(414.6)1,464.5
LungLife AI IncPharmaceuticals & Biotech2,079.0(720.6)1,358.4
Vertu Motors plcRetailers1,265.530.81,296.3
Ixico plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1,045.5224.01,269.6
Spectral MD Holdings LtdHealth Care Providers Care Providers2,115.3(860.5)1,254.8
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plcSoftware & Computer Services450.4765.71,216.1
Diaceutics plcHealth Care Providers929.8183.51,113.3
Feedback plcMedical Equipment & Services1,500.0(392.1)1,107.9
Cambridge Cognition Holdings plcHealth Care Providers600.6428.81,029.4
RWS Holdings plcIndustrial Support Services143.3695.7839.0
Restore plcIndustrial Support Services255.8578.1834.0
Creo Medical Group plcMedical Equipment & Services1,471.1(670.8)800.3
Oberon Investments Group plcInvestment Banking & Brokerage Services864.0(72.8)791.2
Velocys plcAlternative Energy995.8(205.4)790.4
Gamma Communications plcTelecommunications Service Providers274.4499.1773.6
Trackwise Designs plcTechnology Hardware & Equipment1,934.1(1,219.1)715.0
Polarean Imaging plcPharmaceuticals & Biotech686.6(11.4)675.2
Glantus Holdings plcIndustrial Support Services1,800.0(1,147.1)652.9
Gooch & Housego plcTechnology Hardware & Equipment421.7203.4625.1
Fusion Antibodies plcHealth Care Providers745.3(121.8)623.5
Gelion plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment1,140.0(526.8)613.2
Osirium Technologies plc Loan NotesSoftware & Computer Services600.00.0600.0
AdEPT Technology Group plcSoftware & Computer Services600.6(21.7)578.9
Gear4music Holdings plcGeneral Retailers528.83.8532.6
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plcMedical Equipment & Services284.3244.0528.3
Verici Dx plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology651.2(108.0)5432
Crimson Tide plcSoftware & Computer Services567.0(94.5)472.5
GENinCode plcMedical Equipment & Services1,200.0(736.4)463.6
ReNeuron Group plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1,365.5(914.6)450.9
Evgen Pharma plcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1,050.0(630.0)420.0
The British Honey Company plcGeneral Retailers1,320.6(905.4)415.2
KRM 22 plcSoftware & Computer Services680.6(306.3)374.3
DP Poland plcTravel & Leisure1,016.4(647.1)369.3
MyCelx Technologies CorporationOil, Gas & Coal1,470.2(1,103.8)366.5
DXS International plcSoftware & Computer Services300.018.8318.8
W&isco plcSoftware & Computer Services145.2143.7288.9
Cordel Group plcSoftware & Computer Services443.3(177.3)266.0
Eluceda Limited*Pharmaceuticals & Biotech299.9(39.0)260.9
Mears Group plcIndustrial Support Services138.7117.1255.7
The Food Marketplace Ltd*Retailers300.0(60.0)240.0
Renalytix plcHealth Care Providers288.4(84.8)203.6
Strip Tinning Holdings plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment505.9(328.1)177.7
Rosslyn Data Technologies plcSoftware & Computer Services429.0(257.4)171.6
Falanx Group LimitedIndustrial Support Services900.0(735.0)165.0
Velocity Composites plcAerospace & Defense799.2(639.4)159.8
Staffline Group plcIndustrial Support Services334.4(184.1)150.3
Enteq Upstream plcOil Services1,031.7(887.3)144.4
In The Style Group plcGeneral Retailers1,000.0(865.0)135.0
TP Group plcAerospace & Defense648.0(565.5)82.5
XP Factory plcTravel & Leisure988.2(907.7)80.5
Tasty plcTravel & Leisure621.7(547.3)74.4
Genedrive PlcPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology361.1(293.4)67.7
Osirium Technologies plcSoftware & Computer Services1,350.0(1,298.9)51.1
1Spatial plcSoftware & Computer Services300.0(264.2)35.8
Rated People Ltd*Software & Computer Services353.7(318.9)34.8
Abingdon Health plcMedical Equipment & Services520.7(488.2)32.5
LoopUp Group plcSoftware & Computer Services295.6(276.4)19.2
Microsaic Systems plcElectronic & Electrical Equipment1,384.2(1,368.6)15.5
Haydale Graphene Industries plcIndustrial Materials598.1(590.2)7.8
Location Sciences Group PlcSoftware & Computer Services763.1(762.6)0.5
Airnow plc*Software & Computer Services1,257.1(1,257.1)-

Since 31 August 2022 Octopus AIM VCT plc has made no investments and no disposals.

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

- are quoted on public markets;

- represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and

- are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Breedon Group – Jersey

Maxcyte Inc – USA

VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland

Falanx Group Limited – British Virgin Islands

Mycelx – USA

Glantus Holdings plc - Republic of Ireland

Spectral MD Holdings Ltd - USA

* Denotes unlisted company

Current Asset Investments (unaudited)

Investee CompanySectorBook cost
(£000)		Movement in valuation (£000)Fair Value (£000)
Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth FundN/A5,622.0(1,481.0)7,467.0
Octopus UK Multi Cap Income FundN/A5,889.0(597.0)6,463.0
Octopus UK Future Generations FundN/A690.0(62.0)578.0
Money Market FundsN/A1,331.00.01,331.0

Since 31 August 2022 there has been an investment of £6,000 into the current asset investments.

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT plc as at 31 August 2022 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity £000’s
Called up Equity Share Capital1,601
Legal reserves1,081
Other reserves135,807
Total138,489

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 August 2022.

