



Octopus AIM VCT plc

Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 21 September 2022 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 August 2022):

Investee Company Sector Book cost (£000) Movement in valuation (£000) Fair Value

(£000) Ergomed plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 1,175.6 6,973.2 8,148.9 Popsa Holdings Limited* Software & Computer Services 1,589.9 3,787.5 5,377.5 Learning Technologies Group plc Software & Computer Services 1,051.4 4,226.4 5,277.8 Breedon Group plc Construction & Materials 859.3 3,405.2 4,264.5 Judges Scientific plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 313.6 3,516.8 3,830.4 GB Group plc Software & Computer Services 505.1 3,177.5 3,682.5 Hasgrove plc* Media 87.8 3,451.3 3,539.1 SDI Group plc Technology Hardware 178.5 3,280.7 3,459.3 Brooks Macdonald Group plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 746.2 2,613.4 3,359.6 IDOX plc Software & Computer Services 353.4 2,705.8 3,059.2 Libertine Holdings plc Industrial Engineering 3,000.0 (150.0) 2,850.0 Equipmake Holdings plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 1,800.0 847.1 2,647.1 Mattioli Woods plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 528.7 2,084.7 2,613.4 Netcall plc Software & Computer Services 307.9 2,119.9 2,427.7 Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc Medical Equipment & Services 1,829.9 596.3 2,426.2 EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Medical Equipment & Services 931.2 1,323.0 2,254.2 MaxCyte Inc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 1,034.7 1,163.3 2,198.1 Sosandar plc Retailers 1,852.7 320.4 2,173.1 Craneware plc Health Care Providers 183.4 1,969.6 2,153.0 Next Fifteen Communications Group plc Media 453.0 1,415.3 1,868.3 Quixant plc Technology Hardware & Equipment 586.8 1,260.2 1,847.0 Clean Power Hydrogen plc Alternative Energy 1,800.0 (120.0) 1,680.0 Ilika plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 1,058.4 587.6 1,646.0 Animalcare Group plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 306.2 1,289.7 1,595.9 TPXimpact Holdings plc Software & Computer Services 979.4 608.8 1,588.1 Access Intelligence plc Software & Computer Services 677.9 881.3 1,559.2 PCI-Pal plc Software & Computer Services 1,097.8 452.1 1,549.9 ENGAGE XR Holdings plc Software & Computer Services 1,879.0 (414.6) 1,464.5 LungLife AI Inc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 2,079.0 (720.6) 1,358.4 Vertu Motors plc Retailers 1,265.5 30.8 1,296.3 Ixico plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 1,045.5 224.0 1,269.6 Spectral MD Holdings Ltd Health Care Providers Care Providers 2,115.3 (860.5) 1,254.8 Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc Software & Computer Services 450.4 765.7 1,216.1 Diaceutics plc Health Care Providers 929.8 183.5 1,113.3 Feedback plc Medical Equipment & Services 1,500.0 (392.1) 1,107.9 Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc Health Care Providers 600.6 428.8 1,029.4 RWS Holdings plc Industrial Support Services 143.3 695.7 839.0 Restore plc Industrial Support Services 255.8 578.1 834.0 Creo Medical Group plc Medical Equipment & Services 1,471.1 (670.8) 800.3 Oberon Investments Group plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 864.0 (72.8) 791.2 Velocys plc Alternative Energy 995.8 (205.4) 790.4 Gamma Communications plc Telecommunications Service Providers 274.4 499.1 773.6 Trackwise Designs plc Technology Hardware & Equipment 1,934.1 (1,219.1) 715.0 Polarean Imaging plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 686.6 (11.4) 675.2 Glantus Holdings plc Industrial Support Services 1,800.0 (1,147.1) 652.9 Gooch & Housego plc Technology Hardware & Equipment 421.7 203.4 625.1 Fusion Antibodies plc Health Care Providers 745.3 (121.8) 623.5 Gelion plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 1,140.0 (526.8) 613.2 Osirium Technologies plc Loan Notes Software & Computer Services 600.0 0.0 600.0 AdEPT Technology Group plc Software & Computer Services 600.6 (21.7) 578.9 Gear4music Holdings plc General Retailers 528.8 3.8 532.6 Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Medical Equipment & Services 284.3 244.0 528.3 Verici Dx plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 651.2 (108.0) 5432 Crimson Tide plc Software & Computer Services 567.0 (94.5) 472.5 GENinCode plc Medical Equipment & Services 1,200.0 (736.4) 463.6 ReNeuron Group plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 1,365.5 (914.6) 450.9 Evgen Pharma plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 1,050.0 (630.0) 420.0 The British Honey Company plc General Retailers 1,320.6 (905.4) 415.2 KRM 22 plc Software & Computer Services 680.6 (306.3) 374.3 DP Poland plc Travel & Leisure 1,016.4 (647.1) 369.3 MyCelx Technologies Corporation Oil, Gas & Coal 1,470.2 (1,103.8) 366.5 DXS International plc Software & Computer Services 300.0 18.8 318.8 W&isco plc Software & Computer Services 145.2 143.7 288.9 Cordel Group plc Software & Computer Services 443.3 (177.3) 266.0 Eluceda Limited* Pharmaceuticals & Biotech 299.9 (39.0) 260.9 Mears Group plc Industrial Support Services 138.7 117.1 255.7 The Food Marketplace Ltd* Retailers 300.0 (60.0) 240.0 Renalytix plc Health Care Providers 288.4 (84.8) 203.6 Strip Tinning Holdings plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 505.9 (328.1) 177.7 Rosslyn Data Technologies plc Software & Computer Services 429.0 (257.4) 171.6 Falanx Group Limited Industrial Support Services 900.0 (735.0) 165.0 Velocity Composites plc Aerospace & Defense 799.2 (639.4) 159.8 Staffline Group plc Industrial Support Services 334.4 (184.1) 150.3 Enteq Upstream plc Oil Services 1,031.7 (887.3) 144.4 In The Style Group plc General Retailers 1,000.0 (865.0) 135.0 TP Group plc Aerospace & Defense 648.0 (565.5) 82.5 XP Factory plc Travel & Leisure 988.2 (907.7) 80.5 Tasty plc Travel & Leisure 621.7 (547.3) 74.4 Genedrive Plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 361.1 (293.4) 67.7 Osirium Technologies plc Software & Computer Services 1,350.0 (1,298.9) 51.1 1Spatial plc Software & Computer Services 300.0 (264.2) 35.8 Rated People Ltd* Software & Computer Services 353.7 (318.9) 34.8 Abingdon Health plc Medical Equipment & Services 520.7 (488.2) 32.5 LoopUp Group plc Software & Computer Services 295.6 (276.4) 19.2 Microsaic Systems plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 1,384.2 (1,368.6) 15.5 Haydale Graphene Industries plc Industrial Materials 598.1 (590.2) 7.8 Location Sciences Group Plc Software & Computer Services 763.1 (762.6) 0.5 Airnow plc* Software & Computer Services 1,257.1 (1,257.1) -

Since 31 August 2022 Octopus AIM VCT plc has made no investments and no disposals.

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

- are quoted on public markets;

- represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and

- are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Breedon Group – Jersey

Maxcyte Inc – USA

VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland

Falanx Group Limited – British Virgin Islands

Mycelx – USA

Glantus Holdings plc - Republic of Ireland

Spectral MD Holdings Ltd - USA

* Denotes unlisted company

Current Asset Investments (unaudited)

Investee Company Sector Book cost

(£000) Movement in valuation (£000) Fair Value (£000) Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth Fund N/A 5,622.0 (1,481.0) 7,467.0 Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund N/A 5,889.0 (597.0) 6,463.0 Octopus UK Future Generations Fund N/A 690.0 (62.0) 578.0 Money Market Funds N/A 1,331.0 0.0 1,331.0

Since 31 August 2022 there has been an investment of £6,000 into the current asset investments.

The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT plc as at 31 August 2022 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity £000’s Called up Equity Share Capital 1,601 Legal reserves 1,081 Other reserves 135,807 Total 138,489

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 August 2022.

