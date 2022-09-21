Octopus AIM VCT plc
Portfolio Update
The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 21 September 2022 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 August 2022):
|Investee Company
|Sector
|Book cost (£000)
|Movement in valuation (£000)
|Fair Value
(£000)
|Ergomed plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1,175.6
|6,973.2
|8,148.9
|Popsa Holdings Limited*
|Software & Computer Services
|1,589.9
|3,787.5
|5,377.5
|Learning Technologies Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|1,051.4
|4,226.4
|5,277.8
|Breedon Group plc
|Construction & Materials
|859.3
|3,405.2
|4,264.5
|Judges Scientific plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|313.6
|3,516.8
|3,830.4
|GB Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|505.1
|3,177.5
|3,682.5
|Hasgrove plc*
|Media
|87.8
|3,451.3
|3,539.1
|SDI Group plc
|Technology Hardware
|178.5
|3,280.7
|3,459.3
|Brooks Macdonald Group plc
|Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
|746.2
|2,613.4
|3,359.6
|IDOX plc
|Software & Computer Services
|353.4
|2,705.8
|3,059.2
|Libertine Holdings plc
|Industrial Engineering
|3,000.0
|(150.0)
|2,850.0
|Equipmake Holdings plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|1,800.0
|847.1
|2,647.1
|Mattioli Woods plc
|Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
|528.7
|2,084.7
|2,613.4
|Netcall plc
|Software & Computer Services
|307.9
|2,119.9
|2,427.7
|Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|1,829.9
|596.3
|2,426.2
|EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|931.2
|1,323.0
|2,254.2
|MaxCyte Inc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1,034.7
|1,163.3
|2,198.1
|Sosandar plc
|Retailers
|1,852.7
|320.4
|2,173.1
|Craneware plc
|Health Care Providers
|183.4
|1,969.6
|2,153.0
|Next Fifteen Communications Group plc
|Media
|453.0
|1,415.3
|1,868.3
|Quixant plc
|Technology Hardware & Equipment
|586.8
|1,260.2
|1,847.0
|Clean Power Hydrogen plc
|Alternative Energy
|1,800.0
|(120.0)
|1,680.0
|Ilika plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|1,058.4
|587.6
|1,646.0
|Animalcare Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|306.2
|1,289.7
|1,595.9
|TPXimpact Holdings plc
|Software & Computer Services
|979.4
|608.8
|1,588.1
|Access Intelligence plc
|Software & Computer Services
|677.9
|881.3
|1,559.2
|PCI-Pal plc
|Software & Computer Services
|1,097.8
|452.1
|1,549.9
|ENGAGE XR Holdings plc
|Software & Computer Services
|1,879.0
|(414.6)
|1,464.5
|LungLife AI Inc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
|2,079.0
|(720.6)
|1,358.4
|Vertu Motors plc
|Retailers
|1,265.5
|30.8
|1,296.3
|Ixico plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1,045.5
|224.0
|1,269.6
|Spectral MD Holdings Ltd
|Health Care Providers Care Providers
|2,115.3
|(860.5)
|1,254.8
|Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|450.4
|765.7
|1,216.1
|Diaceutics plc
|Health Care Providers
|929.8
|183.5
|1,113.3
|Feedback plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|1,500.0
|(392.1)
|1,107.9
|Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc
|Health Care Providers
|600.6
|428.8
|1,029.4
|RWS Holdings plc
|Industrial Support Services
|143.3
|695.7
|839.0
|Restore plc
|Industrial Support Services
|255.8
|578.1
|834.0
|Creo Medical Group plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|1,471.1
|(670.8)
|800.3
|Oberon Investments Group plc
|Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
|864.0
|(72.8)
|791.2
|Velocys plc
|Alternative Energy
|995.8
|(205.4)
|790.4
|Gamma Communications plc
|Telecommunications Service Providers
|274.4
|499.1
|773.6
|Trackwise Designs plc
|Technology Hardware & Equipment
|1,934.1
|(1,219.1)
|715.0
|Polarean Imaging plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
|686.6
|(11.4)
|675.2
|Glantus Holdings plc
|Industrial Support Services
|1,800.0
|(1,147.1)
|652.9
|Gooch & Housego plc
|Technology Hardware & Equipment
|421.7
|203.4
|625.1
|Fusion Antibodies plc
|Health Care Providers
|745.3
|(121.8)
|623.5
|Gelion plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|1,140.0
|(526.8)
|613.2
|Osirium Technologies plc Loan Notes
|Software & Computer Services
|600.0
|0.0
|600.0
|AdEPT Technology Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|600.6
|(21.7)
|578.9
|Gear4music Holdings plc
|General Retailers
|528.8
|3.8
|532.6
|Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|284.3
|244.0
|528.3
|Verici Dx plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|651.2
|(108.0)
|5432
|Crimson Tide plc
|Software & Computer Services
|567.0
|(94.5)
|472.5
|GENinCode plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|1,200.0
|(736.4)
|463.6
|ReNeuron Group plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1,365.5
|(914.6)
|450.9
|Evgen Pharma plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1,050.0
|(630.0)
|420.0
|The British Honey Company plc
|General Retailers
|1,320.6
|(905.4)
|415.2
|KRM 22 plc
|Software & Computer Services
|680.6
|(306.3)
|374.3
|DP Poland plc
|Travel & Leisure
|1,016.4
|(647.1)
|369.3
|MyCelx Technologies Corporation
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|1,470.2
|(1,103.8)
|366.5
|DXS International plc
|Software & Computer Services
|300.0
|18.8
|318.8
|W&isco plc
|Software & Computer Services
|145.2
|143.7
|288.9
|Cordel Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|443.3
|(177.3)
|266.0
|Eluceda Limited*
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
|299.9
|(39.0)
|260.9
|Mears Group plc
|Industrial Support Services
|138.7
|117.1
|255.7
|The Food Marketplace Ltd*
|Retailers
|300.0
|(60.0)
|240.0
|Renalytix plc
|Health Care Providers
|288.4
|(84.8)
|203.6
|Strip Tinning Holdings plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|505.9
|(328.1)
|177.7
|Rosslyn Data Technologies plc
|Software & Computer Services
|429.0
|(257.4)
|171.6
|Falanx Group Limited
|Industrial Support Services
|900.0
|(735.0)
|165.0
|Velocity Composites plc
|Aerospace & Defense
|799.2
|(639.4)
|159.8
|Staffline Group plc
|Industrial Support Services
|334.4
|(184.1)
|150.3
|Enteq Upstream plc
|Oil Services
|1,031.7
|(887.3)
|144.4
|In The Style Group plc
|General Retailers
|1,000.0
|(865.0)
|135.0
|TP Group plc
|Aerospace & Defense
|648.0
|(565.5)
|82.5
|XP Factory plc
|Travel & Leisure
|988.2
|(907.7)
|80.5
|Tasty plc
|Travel & Leisure
|621.7
|(547.3)
|74.4
|Genedrive Plc
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|361.1
|(293.4)
|67.7
|Osirium Technologies plc
|Software & Computer Services
|1,350.0
|(1,298.9)
|51.1
|1Spatial plc
|Software & Computer Services
|300.0
|(264.2)
|35.8
|Rated People Ltd*
|Software & Computer Services
|353.7
|(318.9)
|34.8
|Abingdon Health plc
|Medical Equipment & Services
|520.7
|(488.2)
|32.5
|LoopUp Group plc
|Software & Computer Services
|295.6
|(276.4)
|19.2
|Microsaic Systems plc
|Electronic & Electrical Equipment
|1,384.2
|(1,368.6)
|15.5
|Haydale Graphene Industries plc
|Industrial Materials
|598.1
|(590.2)
|7.8
|Location Sciences Group Plc
|Software & Computer Services
|763.1
|(762.6)
|0.5
|Airnow plc*
|Software & Computer Services
|1,257.1
|(1,257.1)
|-
Since 31 August 2022 Octopus AIM VCT plc has made no investments and no disposals.
Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:
- are quoted on public markets;
- represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and
- are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:
Breedon Group – Jersey
Maxcyte Inc – USA
VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland
Falanx Group Limited – British Virgin Islands
Mycelx – USA
Glantus Holdings plc - Republic of Ireland
Spectral MD Holdings Ltd - USA
* Denotes unlisted company
Current Asset Investments (unaudited)
|Investee Company
|Sector
|Book cost
(£000)
|Movement in valuation (£000)
|Fair Value (£000)
|Octopus UK Micro Cap Growth Fund
|N/A
|5,622.0
|(1,481.0)
|7,467.0
|Octopus UK Multi Cap Income Fund
|N/A
|5,889.0
|(597.0)
|6,463.0
|Octopus UK Future Generations Fund
|N/A
|690.0
|(62.0)
|578.0
|Money Market Funds
|N/A
|1,331.0
|0.0
|1,331.0
Since 31 August 2022 there has been an investment of £6,000 into the current asset investments.
The capitalisation of Octopus AIM VCT plc as at 31 August 2022 was as follows:
|Shareholders' Equity
|£000’s
|Called up Equity Share Capital
|1,601
|Legal reserves
|1,081
|Other reserves
|135,807
|Total
|138,489
There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 August 2022.
