Global Specialty Breathable Membranes Market Size Expanding to Reach USD 1,438.1 million by 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Specialty Breathable Membranes Market is flourishing owing to the extensive usage of specialized breathable membranes in the development of infant and adult diapers, sanitary towels, surgical drapes, and surgical gowns...



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, estimated Global Specialty Breathable Membranes Market size value at USD 907.2 million in 2021. Also, BlueWeave expects the size of Global Specialty Breathable Membranes Market to expand at a high single-digit CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2022–2028) to reach a size of USD 1,438.1 million by 2028. Healthcare, textiles, and packaging are a few major industries that are using specialization more and more. The market revenue will rise as hygiene products are used in emerging economies. Some of the reasons influencing market growth include rising consumer awareness, rising disposable income, and shifting customer preferences. The market need has been predicted by the extensive usage of specialized breathable membranes in the development of infant and adult diapers, sanitary towels, surgical drapes, and surgical gowns. Growing attention to the cost of healthcare in various countries and raising hygiene awareness will prove to be important motivators. Increased investment in the healthcare sector will generate profitable prospects for specialized breathable membranes, but variations in raw material pricing and slow growth in emerging markets may limit market revenue growth.

Global Specialty Breathable Membranes Market - Technology Advancements

Schweitzer-Mauduit International purchased Scapa Group Plc in April 2021. The business is a UK-based provider of manufacturing, design, and innovation solutions for the healthcare and industrial markets. The acquisition will provide customers throughout the world with more comprehensive and best-in-class integrated product solutions. LIP (Bygningsartikler), a Danish company specializing in tile adhesives, waterproofing systems, and floor preparation solutions, was bought by Arkema in 2020. LIP is the pioneering business in the Scandinavian region. Because of this endeavor, Bostik will be able to offer a greater selection of high-value-added solutions to its customers while also strengthening its position in the local market. A surfactant for the infrastructure, mining, and agricultural nutrition markets was purchased by Arkema. The acquisition will contribute to raising the group's profile even higher. To expand their business in resins and chemicals, Covestro paid Koninklijke DSM N.V., Heerlen (Netherlands), USD 35 million for the Resins & Functional Materials (RFM) division.





Global Specialty Breathable Membranes Market – Segmental Coverage

Because of the expanding public awareness of hygiene & health safety and the increased usage of hygiene products, the healthcare/medical segment, which currently dominates the worldwide market. Additionally, the market demand is being driven internationally by the booming manufacturing of surgical drapes, facemasks, surgical gowns, PPE kits, and other items. Copolyamide, Polyether Block Amide, Polyurethane, PTFE, Thermoplastic Elastomers, and Thermoplastic Polyester are the segments in the market based on type. In the Global Specialty Breathable Membranes Market, the textile segment is also expanding significantly. The population's shifting lifestyles, increased disposable income, and the rising propensity of millennials for sports, fitness, and various types of footwear are boosting the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the specialty breathable membrane market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is forecast to have the highest market share. The primary growth factors include the expansion of the food and beverage industries, the acceptance of ready-to-eat foods, and the rising working population. The most populous countries in the globe are in APAC, which has led to widespread market adoption in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Indonesia. Furthermore, North America is projected to grow at a profitable pace during the period in analysis, mainly due to its high quality of living, existence of industrialized nations, and population that is hygienically conscious. Over the projected period, the growth of the specialty breathable membranes industry is forecast to be driven by increased public investment and a preference for textiles used in products, such as athletics, footwear, and hygiene products.





Impact of COVID-19 on Global Specialty Breathing Membranes Market

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the market because it caused manufacturing operations to be suspended, the supply chain to be disrupted, and the demand for industrial goods to decline. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the demand for PPE kits, face masks, gowns, and other products, which in turn is boosting the market for specialized breathable membranes. In parallel, people stock up on hygiene items all around the world as a result of emergency situations, which fuels the industry growth. The pandemic, however, had an impact on the end-use industries of textile and healthcare/medical.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a major impact on most of North America and Europe, particularly the US, Italy, Spain, the UK, France, and Germany. The GDP of these nations has decreased as a result of the closure of several manufacturing sectors. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant fall in industrial application demand in 2020. The enormous difference between supply and demand only served to magnify this impact. Numerous production activities were put on hold until the economy recovered due to financial losses. The need for specialized breathable membranes also decreased as a result of the global drop in manufacturing.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies in Global Specialty Breathable Membranes Market include Arkema S.A., Berry Global Group, Covestro AG, Daika Kogyo, Dingzing Advanced Materials Inc., Pil Membranes Ltd, Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd., R.K.W. Group, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, IncSympatex Technologies GmbH, and Toray Industries. These key market players indulge in a variety of strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and new products launches, to enhance their position in the market.







Recent Developments

In April 2021 - Schweitzer-Mauduit International purchased Scapa Group Plc, a UK-based provider of manufacturing, design, and innovation solutions for the healthcare and industrial markets.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2018–2021 Base Year – 2021 Estimated Year - 2022 Forecast Period – 2022–2028 Facts Covered Revenues in USD Million Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Product Service/Segmentation By Product, By Application, By Region Key Players Berry Global Group (US), Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (US), Covestro AG (Germany), Arkema S.A. (France), Toray Industries (Japan), and RKW Group.

By Product Type

Polyurethane

PTFE

Thermoplastic Polyester

Thermoplastic Elastomers

Polyester Block Amide

Copolyamide

Others

By Application

Healthcare/Medical

Textile

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa







