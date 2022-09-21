Prestagon Pets Announces Launch of Snap & Stack Magnetic Pet Steps on Indiegogo

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestagon Pets has announced that they will be running an Indiegogo campaign for their new Modular, Magnetic Pet Steps.

Whether a senior dog, a breed with known joint issues, or simply a dog that needs a leg up, consider dog stairs or pet steps to make their lives easier. Whether climbing in and out of the car, onto and off the bed or sofa, or into the bath, all dogs could really benefit from reduced impact on their joints.

Prestagon's Modular, Magnetic Pet Steps elevate the position of pets and the home aesthetic of owners with a modern, synthetic wood grain finish. With three height configurations, Pet Steps are fully customizable to the needs and abilities of pets of all ages. With magnetic alignment & attachment, setup is a breeze with no tools required. Disassembly is just as convenient, Pet Steps nest seamlessly within each other for compact storage anywhere at home or on the go. The step modules can also double as storage bins for favorite toys. The combination of Pet Step's unparalleled convenience and contemporary style is unique to the growing market for pet products.

Modular, Magnetic Pet Steps will be available for pre-order via Indiegogo next week and early backers will get access to exclusive discounts up to 54% off.

This launch by Prestagon Pets follows more than 10 years of home product innovation and an appearance on ABC's Shark Tank in 2012 featuring a product called PlateTopper.

Being pet parents themselves, the creation of Pet Steps was a labor of love for the Prestagon Team, saying in a statement:

"Pet Steps were invented to make spaces more accessible to precious four legged companions, while also keeping homes clean and pristine. No existing products in the market ticked both of these boxes, so the team began tinkering with various design concepts. It was very important that the end product was pleasing to the eye, to ensure that this will be used frequently. Convenience, aesthetics, portability, and ease of use would all significantly impact whether or not Pet Steps would successfully become routine to the daily lives of pet owners."

Feature Highlights

Magnetically aligned & connected

Three height adjustments

Rubberized anti-slip grip top surfaces

Lightweight composite materials

Nestable storage bins

Sturdy & durable design

Supports up to 150lb

