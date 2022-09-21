Sandoz Canada continues to expand its portfolio of generic products

English French

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandoz Canada Inc. is proud to announce the launch of several products that will expand its portfolio of high-quality generics.

PrSandoz® Apixaban SDZ

PrSandoz® Apixaban SDZ was one of our major launches in 2022. It is a generic equivalent of PrEliquis*, an oral anticoagulant indicated for the prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in adult patients who have undergone elective hip or knee replacement surgery, for the prevention of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) and the prevention of their recurrence.

PrSandoz® Apixaban SDZ is available in strengths of 2.5 mg (bottle of 60 or 500 tablets) and 5 mg (blister pack of 60 tablets and bottle of 180 or 500 tablets).

Over the past five years, the sales volume of Apixaban has increased by more than 15%1, allowing to contribute positively to a growing market. As it is the most prescribed oral anticoagulant in Canada, the launch of PrSandoz® Apixaban SDZ has the potential to generate savings of more than $300 million2 for the healthcare system.

PrSandoz® Fesoterodine Fumarate

PrSandoz® Fesoterodine Fumarate is the first generic equivalent of PrToviaz* available on the Canadian market. It is indicated for the symptomatic treatment of overactive bladder, which is characterized by increased urinary frequency, urinary urgency, incontinence or any combination of these symptoms. It is available in two strengths, 4 mg or 8 mg, each available in bottles of 30 or 100 tablets.

“We are proud to be a major contributor to access to generics in Canada. Sandoz Canada is committed to its role in the healthcare sector and our teams are constantly working to expand our product portfolio to improve patient access to affordable, high-quality medicines. Our products will generate substantial savings that can be reinvested for the benefit of Canadians,” says Michel Robidoux, President and General Manager of Sandoz Canada.

Disclaimer

About Sandoz

Sandoz International GmbH is a world leader in generics and biosimilars and a division of the Swiss multinational Novartis.

Sandoz Canada is a pioneer, a leader and trusted supplier of quality generics and biosimilars with over 65 million prescriptions per year, based on decades of global experience and capabilities in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of its products. Sandoz launched the first biosimilar in Europe in 2006 and in the Canadian market in 2009.

