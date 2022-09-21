Peritoneal Dialysis Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 150.20 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 6.47% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Peritoneal Dialysis Market ” By Treatment Type (Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD), Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)), By Product Type (Peritoneal Dialysis Solution, Device), By End-User (Home-Based Dialysis, Dialysis Center And Hospital Based Dialysis), and By Geography.

Peritoneal Dialysis Market size was valued at USD 85.51 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 150.20 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.47% from 2023 to 2030, according to the most recent study from Verified Market Research.

Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market Overview

The growth drivers for the market are an increasing number of ESRD patients, the growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, the Shortage of organ donors and risks associated with kidney transplants, and Technological advancements and product launches. As the global incidence of ESRD rises, the demand for dialysis treatment is expected to rise. Every year, approximately 2 million people worldwide are affected by ESRD. The global progression of renal diseases is expected to increase the demand for dialysis in order to maintain proper kidney function. The prevalence of kidney-related diseases is expected to rise significantly as the world’s geriatric population grows rapidly. This, in turn, is expected to drive significant growth in the hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market during the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of APIs is expected to drive demand for peritoneal dialysis. According to the National Kidney Foundation, Inc., more than one in every seven adults has kidney disease. The graph below depicts the percentage of adults in the United States aged 18 and up who have chronic kidney disease, broken down by gender (CKD). According to the CDC, more than 37 million people are estimated to have CKD. The restraints for the market growth are Risks and complications of dialysis and Reimbursement concerns in emerging markets. Whereas the opportunities are The increasing number of dialysis centers and the Growing preference for home hemodialysis treatment.

Key Players

The “Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market” study report will provide valuable insight emphasizing the global market. The major players in the market are

Baxter International Inc.

Cook Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Medionics International, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Newsol Technologies Inc.

Poly Medicure Limited

Renax Biomedical Tech. Co., Ltd.

Terumo Corp.

Utah Medical Products, Inc

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Peritoneal Dialysis Market into Treatment Type, Product Type, End-User, and Geography.

Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Treatment Type Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)



Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Product Type Peritoneal Dialysis Solution Device Peritoneal Dialysis Set Catheter Others



Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by End-User Home-Based Dialysis Dialysis Center & Hospital-Based Dialysis



Peritoneal Dialysis Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



