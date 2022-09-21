Park Street A/S – New share buyback program

Transactions during 14 September 2022 – 21 September 2022

On 14th September 2022, Park Street A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement dated 14-09-2022. The programme is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the programme, Park Street A/S will repurchase Class A and Class B shares for up to DKK 50 million. The programme is taking place during the period from 14 September 2022 – 30 December 2022.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 14 September 2022 – 21 September 2022:

Number of shares bought Average transaction price Accumulated, last announcement 0,00 14-Sep-22 0,00 0,00 Accumulated under the programme 0,00 0,00

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Pradeep Pattem, CEO at nordicom@nordicom.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03