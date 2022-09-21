Lipase Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022-2032: Widespread Application of Lipase in Food and Beverage Industry | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lipase market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around USD 1197 Mn by 2032. As on 2022, the lipase market is valued at US$ 694 Mn.



As far as digestion problems are concerned, the adoption of lipase is no less than a panacea. Apart from that, these are also used for transporting certain kinds of enzymes to various parts of the body. This is expected to increase the demand for lipase during the forecast period.

Apart from that, the healthcare specialists recommend the consumption of lipase as these help in breaking the lipids and lowering down the fatty acid levels, which are quite unhealthy.



Moreover, even the cardiovascular specialists have highlighted the importance of lipase. The reason being they help in the reduction of cholesterol and triglycerides.

Not only that, they have been effective in maintaining proper health condition for diabetic patients as well. This might surge the sales of lipase during the forecast period.

One of the most underrated, yet important benefits of lipase is its ability is to allow the users to have an idea about the ideal consumption time limit for food items. This might boost the growth of lipase market.

Additionally, they are also used in meats and fish products for removing free fatty acids.

One of the most important applications of lipase has been in the detergents. These are effective in the removal of fatty deposits and in the cleaning of clogged drains as well. This might as well boost the lipase market.

Based on what has been mentioned, an FMI analyst was of the view that “increased usage of lipase in the detergents, coupled with its ability to help in the digestion process, and many other applications are expected to surge the lipase market during the forecast period.”

Key Takeaways

The lipase market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

As on 2022, the lipase market valuation is US$ 694 Mn.

By 2032, the lipase market is expected to be hold a valuation of US$ 1197 Mn.

North America was the largest lipase market in 2021, with a share of 38% and estimation worth US$ 263 Mn.

Europe was the second largest market, with a share of 31%.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

China was the largest market in Asia Pacific with a market share of 32%, followed by India, with a share of 31%.

Based on the source, microbial source is expected to be the leading segment during the forecast period.

Based on the end use, the food segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the form, liquid is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

With a wide variety of applications, the key players are looking for ways to expand their product portfolio, and indulge in market diversification.

Some of the recent developments are:

Sacco and Dohler declared their strategic alliance in the fields of plant-based dairy substitutes and food cultures in 2021. In this dynamic and expanding market segment, this alliance will increase the rate at which new goods and brands are developed and successful.

Novozymes, the market leader in biological solutions, will introduce the biocontrol sector of agriculture in 2021, expanding beyond its current foundation of microbial goods and innovation with potential enzyme-based technologies.

Key Companies Profiled in the Lipase Market

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

Amano Enzymes Inc.

Clerici-Sacco Group

Novozymes A/S

Renco New Zealand

Associated British Foods Plc

Sacco and Dohler

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Advanced Enzymes.





