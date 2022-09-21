RHP Mechanical Systems Earns Top Safety Award From Nevada's Safety Consultation and Training Section

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations recognizes RHP Mechanical Systems, Inc. for the successful renewal of the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP). RHP has consistently earned this recognition since 2014.

RHP partners with SCATS consultants to reinforce its commitment to employee safety and strives toward continuous growth.

"SHARP has helped RHP increase our employees' involvement in our safety programs and culture," said Eric Scolari, Safety Manager.

"The partnership with SCATS is very important, and the dedication to safety that RHP shows to me and my fellow employees is extraordinary," said Jaxon Schmid, Logistics Manager for RHP.

RHP is part of an elite group of businesses that have achieved SHARP status by maintaining exemplary health and safety protocols. Participation in the no-cost program provides incentives and support to employers to develop, implement and continuously improve programs at their worksite(s). By taking these proactive measures, businesses can reduce accident costs and ensure compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) regulations.

"RHP is a dedicated leader in employee safety within the HVAC and mechanical industry," said Todd Schultz, Chief Administrative Officer for SCATS. "It's rewarding to see companies like RHP put their employees first."

SCATS consultants provide employers with confidential hazard identification, program development, implementation assistance and training. Employers who implement effective safety programs and have a days-away restricted transfer (DART) rate below the national average for their industry may be recognized by SCATS. Successful SHARP participants may receive up to a three-year deferral from OSHA's general schedule inspections.

Businesses interested in SHARP can contact SCATS at 702-486-9140 (Las Vegas) or 775-688-3730 (Reno). For more information or to schedule free training courses, businesses can call 1-877-4SAFENV or visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

About RHP Mechanical Systems

With over 70 years of experience in manufacturing and industrial facilities, hotels/casinos, low- and high-rise offices, shopping centers, food-service buildings, multiple-family/residential homes dwelling and critical environment-controlled facilities, RHP Mechanical Systems is the leader for Reno/Sparks, Northern Nevada and North Eastern California in problem-solving design, value engineering applications and cost-effective mechanical construction. Find more information at rhpinc.net.

About Nevada SCATS

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS), part of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations, provides free and confidential consultation and safety services to assist businesses in Nevada to be in compliance with OSHA standards. SCATS helps Nevada businesses keep their employees safe and offers on-site consultation services designed to help employers recognize and control potential safety and health hazards at their workplaces, improve their safety and health programs, and assist in training employees. SCATS also offers Workplace Safety and Health Training classes in Northern and Southern Nevada. Bilingual services are also available. Visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

Funding Statement:

The Nevada On-Site Consultation program (SCATS), at the time of initial publication of this document (4/2022), is funded by a cooperative agreement for $1,001,105 federal funds, which constitutes 34.5% percent of the program budget. 0% percent, or $0.00 of the program budget, is financed through non-governmental sources.

