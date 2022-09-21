Avid Launches Subscription Solution for TV and Media Graphics

BURLINGTON, Mass., September 21, 2022 – , Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced the next-generation of Maestro™, a new subscription-based software solution for real-time broadcast television graphics. Available immediately, this fully backward compatible solution offers graphics teams the power, flexibility and scalability to produce and deliver the best quality graphics possible for on-air and studio video wall content.

Graphics teams can now deploy Maestro software on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware or existing Avid Maestro | Engine hardware to power a faster and more flexible solution that can be used for any live production workflow, whether it’s news, ​sports, current affairs or special events. New and existing Avid graphics customers can future-proof workflows in the cloud while continuing to benefit from the familiar industry-leading full suite of tools designed to meet every live graphics need.

The Maestro graphics suite delivers new return on investment through full backwards compatibility so users can continue to work with content they created in earlier versions of Maestro. The solution also provides tight integration with Avid’s solution portfolio, including the MediaCentral® platform which enables production teams to easily incorporate graphics into their workflows. In addition, the new Maestro can be used in environments with existing ​Maestro | Engine hardware and it supports HD/UHD over IP (25G), UHD 12G and HDR workflows, bringing more flexibility to meet today’s and tomorrow's graphics requirements.

Users of this next generation of Maestro can now leverage a simplified subscription model, providing teams with the flexibility to scale to meet changing business needs while futureproofing their organization for migration to the cloud. With a Maestro subscription, users gain access to the latest software and features, as well as a more secure and easily managed IT infrastructure deployed on Avid certified hardware—allowing users to focus on doing their best creative work.

“With easier access and better workflow integration, the new Maestro subscription solution solves the need for news and sports production and graphics teams to have tighter collaboration and faster content turn-around,” said, David Colantuoni, Vice President, Product Management for Video and Media Solutions, Avid. "With today’s Maestro graphics, teams are able to rapidly illustrate more compelling broadcasts and events for their audiences, while taking advantage of our new subscription model to gain the flexibility to adapt to the evolving requirements in demanding production environments.”

For more information on the new Maestro graphics solution, please visit https://www.avid.com/products/maestro.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

© 2022 Avid Technology, Inc., Avid, its logo, Avid Maestro and Avid MediaCentral are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice. Details are available at www.avid.com/legal/patent-marking.

PR Contacts

Avid

Dave Smith - Americas

david.smith@avid.com

978.502.9607

Avid

Neil Beston – EMEA/ANZ

neil.beston@avid.com

+44 (0) 7770 644 136

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Avid’s PR agency)

avid@rlyl.com