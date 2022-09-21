New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Regional Multi Access Edge Computing Case Studies in Main Verticals" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320137/?utm_source=GNW





Businesses today demand 5G MEC to improve productivity, innovate new offerings, and accelerate digital transformation.



Collaborative efforts among telecom operators, cloud providers, technology integrators, and solution partners to test new 5G MEC use cases and increase IoT solutions significantly influence the 5G MEC market evolution.



5G MEC solutions deployed in private mobile networks are evolving at a faster pace than public MEC, as operators are building on-site infrastructure exclusively for Industrial, the most demanding vertical.



This study analyzes the latest case studies leveraging public and private 5G MEC through trials, pilot tests, and solutions starting to be commercially available in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.



It provides insights into the ecosystems developed by telecom operators with strategic partners, innovation labs, universities, and governments.



The study also explores growth opportunities, including augmented reality for human cognition and virtual reality to deliver highly immersive and interactive experiences; connected/autonomous vehicles for efficient transportation and zero accidents; and Industry 4.0 solutions for higher productivity and zero accidents.



The main 5C MEC industry participants mentioned in this study include AT&T, Verizon, Bell, Vodafone, Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom, Orange Business Services (OBS), China Telecom, China Unicom, China Mobile, KT Corp.



, SKT, NTT DoCoMo, Embratel, TIM, Ooredoo Qatar, and Vodacom.

