The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg Adventure into AFK Arena Today for Limited-Time Crossover Event

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, developer and publisher Lilith Games , together with CD PROJEKT RED, welcomes The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt heroes Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg to the globally popular idle-RPG AFK Arena . Both playable characters join AFK Arena’s expansive hero roster, complete with skills and abilities inspired by their likeness from the realm of The Witcher. Worthy challengers can download AFK Arena on iOS and Android devices and play for free, enjoying the new The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt crossover as of today.



Both Geralt and Yennefer aren’t holding back in AFK Arena, bringing everything they learned over the course of their adventures in The Witcher world. In combat, Geralt relies on the skills acquired as a witcher, assaulting enemies with devastating sword strikes like a spinning whirl and a rending swipe, as well as Signs — a form of combat magic available to witchers. He also utilizes powerful potions that let him consistently dish out critical damage against foes. Doug Cockle, who voices Geralt of Rivia in the English localization of The Witcher series of games, returns to reprise his role in the crossover, delivering his usual stellar performance. Meanwhile, Yennefer remains as magical in AFK Arena as she does in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, complete with spells designed to annihilate her opponents and protect her allies. The kestrel is her signature bird throughout the series, and one fights alongside her for her normal attacks. She’s well-versed in both Frost and Thunder magic, sending both shards of ice and bolts of electricity at her enemies.

Watch the AFK Arena x The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt launch trailer:

YouTube | Download

“After getting the chance to bring The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to AFK Arena, we knew we had to go above and beyond to pay tribute to a series beloved the world over,” said Don, AFK Arena developer. “As huge fans of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ourselves, our team embraced the challenge of ensuring Geralt and Yennefer are faithful to their original appearances, while also guaranteeing they fit in alongside characters like Rosaline and Talene. We can’t wait to see them join players’ teams.”

The two newest additions join AFK Arena’s impressive roster alongside other recognizable characters such as Joker and Queen from Persona 5, Ezio Auditore from the Assassin’s Creed series, and Overlord’s Ainz Ooal Gown and Albedo.

AFK Arena Key Features:

Level Up Effortlessly: AFK Arena builds upon the standards of the idle RPG genre while innovating in the core gameplay and core loop. Battle to receive rewards, and use the fruits of battle to level up your squad!





Customize your Crew: With over 100 heroes and seven unique factions to choose from, AFK Arena offers a nearly endless way to mix and match characters to create your perfect team.





Cat Gacha Tongue?: AFK Arena leverages gacha mechanics to acquire powerful heroes. Try your luck at pulling top-tier rarity heroes, or upgrade the lower-tiered ones by fusing required or lesser versions into them in a process called Ascendence.





A Realm of Possibilities: Throughout their battles, players will discover lore the stories of the heroes they're battling as and the hidden legends of the enigmatic and mystical world of Esperia



Join over 30 million AFK Arena players today by downloading it for free from Google Play and the App Store , with the AFK Arena and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt crossover starting later this month.

About AFK Arena

Developed and published by Shanghai-based Lilith Games, AFK Arena is a F2P casual idler game for iOS and Android mobile devices. AFK Arena’s traditional role-playing themes and deep, lore-filled storyline are punctuated by its highly detailed, fairy tale-esque art style and smooth, precise gameplay. Boasting more than 100 hero units from seven separate factions, every hero possesses their own fleshed-out storyline. As the name suggests, AFK Arena “plays itself” while players have the freedom to enjoy the idle experience or take part in the game’s many active objectives, like progressing the storyline, which is divided into chapters. Leveling up in AFK Arena (during idle gameplay) means earning Diamonds, the in-game currency. Rewards are also earned through guild events, clearing labyrinths, completing weekly quests, and competing in ranked battles with other players’ teams. With enough Diamonds, players can summon new heroes and continue climbing the leveling system. Learn more at afkarena.lilith.com .

About Lilith Games

Established in May 2013, Lilith Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (AKA “Lilith”) is devoted to creating an unprecedented gaming experience for players around the globe via engaging and diverse mobile games.

Since its founding, Lilith has developed and published a variety of acclaimed games, such as Soul Hunters, Abi: A Robot’s Tale, Rise of Kingdoms, Art of Conquest, AFK Arena, and Warpath. Lilith Games ranked 10th place in terms of global game publishing company revenue according to data from App Annie’s State of Mobile 2021 report. In addition to commercial gaming success, Lilith creates and publishes compelling independent games, including popular titles Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite and Mr. Pumpkin 2: Walls of Kowloon. Visit www.lilithgames.com to learn more and explore Lilith’s expanding catalog of titles.

