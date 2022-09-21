LIMITED SEATS LEFT – World’s First Cannabis College Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Oakland’s Event of the Decade

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time is running out to get tickets for the Event of the Decade . Oaksterdam University (OU), the world’s oldest cannabis college, is celebrating its 15th anniversary on September 24th, 2022. Located in Oakland, California, OU first opened its doors in 2007. The school has over 80,000 alumni worldwide and is the most recognized name in cannabis education. The event will include a welcome by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and OU Chancellor Dale Sky Jones; as well as attendees like Recording Artist Redman and D’Wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné!.



California Governor Gavin Newsom, who signed an important package of pro-cannabis law into effect just this week , will offer a video introduction to the Luminary Awards, recognizing important advocates in the cannabis movement.

Oaksterdam’s Nonprofit for Education (The ONE) , a 501(c)(3), will produce the event in partnership with Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP), Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP), and Cannabis Talk 101 iHeart Radio . All donations and sponsorships are tax-deductible. One hundred percent of the proceeds will fund scholarships and re-entry programs for those afflicted by marijuana prohibition who are trying to enter the cannabis industry. Other sponsors include Homegrown Cannabis Co. , MJ Unpacked and California NORML .

"Homegrown Cannabis Co. has great respect and gratitude for Oaksterdam University, identifying OU as a kindred spirit with a shared mission. A mission to improve people’s lives through the cultivation of cannabis,” says James Dunn, brand director for Homegrown Cannabis Co. “We are honored to sponsor this event in celebrating the fantastic achievements of Oaksterdam University. 15 years fighting the good fight. 15 years guiding young growers, entrepreneurs, advocates, and policy-makers. 15 years of success.”

Dale Sky Jones , President of Oaksterdam University, states, “Our vision has always been revolutionary. The industry has come so far yet has a long way to go. We look forward to continuing to be at the forefront of education, legal and public policy advocacy, social impact, and leadership.”

The documentary, American Pot Story: Oaksterdam, is closing the 20th Annual Oakland International Film Festival . The film tells the unknown origin story of the people who took considerable risks to make cannabis legalization possible. The film celebrates the courageous heritage of the legacy cannabis industry.

The movement that started at America’s first cannabis college would impact the world. Join Oaksterdam University as they reflect on the City of Oakland’s rich history of civil disobedience. Celebrate years of dedication to this mission with an epic event at the historic Fox Theater .

Schedule:

4:30 p.m. – Media Call

5:00 p.m. – Doors Open – Red Carpet Interviews by Cannabis Talk 101 iHeartRadio

5:00 p.m. – VIP – Exclusive Reception/Networking (Invite-Only)

6:30 p.m. – Welcome by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and OU Chancellor Dale Sky Jones and video Introduction by Governor of California Newsom with Luminary Awards

7:00 p.m. – Screening of American Pot Story: Oaksterdam

8:45 p.m. – Panel Discussion with Filmmakers & Dignitaries

9:15 p.m. – After-Party for OU and OIFF

Website: Oaksterdam University

Event Information: Oakland’s Event of the Decade

Tickets: Event of the Decade - Fox Theater

Media Contact: Chase Roberts 415-385-8072, chaseroberts415@gmail.com