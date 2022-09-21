Ceramic Coating Market Size is projected to reach USD 19.02 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.78%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceramics are inorganic materials that can withstand high temperatures and are treated and utilised in the form of coatings. Ceramic coatings are generally alumina, alumina-magnesia, chromia, hafnia, silica, silicon carbide, titania, silicon nitride, and zirconia-based compositions.

One of the contributors to this expansion is the expansion of the transportation and automobile industries. The introduction of a significant number of new products and business expansions over the course of the previous five years is indicative of the robust growth that is anticipated for this industry in the not-too-distant future.





The aerospace and defence industries' growing demand for ceramic coatings will drive the market

Manufacturing, marketing, and operating commercial aircraft are generally included in the aviation sector, but the demand for military equipment and systems for land, sea, and air operations is what drives the defence industry. 2019 saw fewer deliveries in the commercial aerospace sector as a result of issues with specific aircraft types throughout manufacture. 2020 is projected to be a year of significant turning points for the global commercial space industry as there may be sustained investment in both emerging and established space technology. Although the United States is largely responsible for the aerospace and military sector's expansion, other nations have recently made significant contributions to the sector's growth, including China, France, India, Japan, the Middle East & Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Ceramic Coatings Market to Be Driven by Awareness of Vehicle Protection and Aesthetics

The need for ceramic coatings is rising as more cars are being sold, where they are primarily employed for aesthetic and protective functions. It is a liquid polymer that is used to coat the outside of a car. The coating bonds chemically with the factory paint of the car, creating a layer of protection and shine. Ceramic coatings provide a vehicle the safety and polish it needs in a way that regular, thorough cleaning cannot. There are several ceramic coating products on the market. The quantity of silicon dioxide (Si0,) present in the material determines the main differences. Some have concentrations that are as low as 5% or as high as 70%. In general, a product will survive longer if the amount of silicon dioxide is larger. Ceramic coatings for cars provide a lot of advantages.

The Market Will Be Driven by Rising Demand for Ceramic Coatings in Specialised Applications

When creating solar panels, ceramics are employed as transparent conductive coatings (COs). The most prevalent CO at the moment is indium-tin oxide (ITO), which is followed by tin oxide (FTO) doped with fluorine and aluminum-doped zinc oxide (AZO). The next generation of photovoltaic high-efficiency cells will be butvskite-based solar cells. This ceramic solar panel coating shields the glass against corrosion and discoloration caused by salt spray or mineral particles. Solar mirrors may also be protected with these coatings to endure severe temperatures, from below zero to over one hundred degrees. During the projection period, there is a good chance that the installation of solar photovoltaic systems in homes, businesses, and industrial facilities will increase. As a result, more solar panel use is projected to increase demand.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 19.02 Billion by 2030 CAGR 7.78% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Technology, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Bodycote, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc., Aremco Products, Inc., APS Materials, Inc., Cetek Cermaic Technologies Ltd., Keronite Group Ltd., Saint-Gobain S.A., Element 119, NanoShine Ltd., Ultramet Inc Key Market Opportunities Expansion of the transportation and automobile industries Key Market Drivers The aerospace and defense industries' growing demand for ceramic coatings will drive the market

Regional Overview of Ceramic Coating Market

Due to the cheap cost in the area, Asia Pacific led the market in 2021 with more than 40% of worldwide consumption. Lesser prices are typically connected with reduced quality items rather than lower operating expenses. Huge consumption from developing nations like China, India, and Japan can be used to describe the local demand.

During the projected period, increased manufacturing of engineering components in the area is likely to drive regional demand. The majority of the region's supply is imported from China, which is also a top producer of ceramic coatings.

Together, Europe and North America are in charge of providing for around half of the world's necessities. The areas' high level of ceramic coating use has been made possible by well-established automotive and aerospace sectors. Future market growth is anticipated to be driven by the automotive and healthcare goods industries.





Key Highlights

The global market size of ceramic coating was valued at USD 9.69 billion in 2021 and is likely to reach USD 19.02 billion in 2030 expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.78% from 2022 to 2030.

The market for Ceramic coating is segmented into the following categories: Product, Technology, Application (Automotive, Energy, Aerospace, Industrial Goods, Healthcare) and Region.

Competitors in Ceramic Coating Market

Bodycote

Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc.

Aremco Products, Inc.

APS Materials, Inc.

Cetek Cermaic Technologies Ltd.

Keronite Group Ltd.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Element 119

NanoShine Ltd.

Ultramet, Inc.





Segmentation of Ceramic Coating Market

By Product

Oxide

Carbide

Nitride

By Technology

Thermal Spray

Physical Vapor Deposition

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Others

By Application

Automotive

Energy

Aerospace

Industrial Goods

Healthcare

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East





Recent Developments

Apr 2021 With the launch of the brand-new Safari model, Tata Motors, India's leading automaker, has unveiled a Ceramic Coating service offering, a first for the industry. To restore the look of Tata automobiles, this cutting-edge hydrophilic formulation technique has been used. All Tata Motors-authorized dealerships will provide this service, and the cars are available for a price of 28,500 for U.V.s. All other Tata passenger vehicles will also be eligible for this special service, with rates for each category varying.

In April 2021, Eastman Performance Films, LLC (Eastman) introduced the LLumar Valor paint protection film, which offers automobile owners protection for their vehicles and keeps them looking stylish for longer. In comparison to other top products on the market, Valor's specialised technology makes it simple to clean and has up to 25% more stain and environmental resistance. Valor mixes, paint protection, and ceramic coating advantages have all been combined into one robust solution using Eastman Tetrashield technology.





