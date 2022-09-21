OHBA Congratulates 2022 Awards of Distinction Winners

Niagara Falls, Ontario, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 OHBA Awards of Distinction (AoD).

This year, the awards program celebrates a milestone 30th anniversary, honouring building excellence across the province of Ontario. This program recognizes the creativity, innovation and talent of builders, renovators, developers, and agencies within this dynamic industry. Hosted by comedian and TV personality James Cunningham, OHBA is proud to celebrate Ontario’s best of the best in residential construction, design and marketing. All submitters into the 2022 OHBA AoD program were recognized throughout the evening to thank them for their support of this industry and association.

2022 OHBA Awards of Distinction - Top Honours

For the sixth time, the Tridel Corporation won the prestigious 2020 Ontario Home Builder of the Year award from the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) in its Awards of Distinction program (AoD). The Toronto-based company was the recipient of the award based on its commitment to building sustainable communities, its involvement and initiatives within its communities and its devotion to customer engagement and service. Tridel has an enviable reputation for seeking excellence in all aspects of its organization. That includes innovative designs of new building concepts, supporting its employees, philanthropic efforts or community initiatives that ensure their neighbourhoods remain a place where people can work, live and play.

The 2022 Ontario Renovator of the Year honours went to SLV Homes. At SLV Homes, Style, Luxury and Value is a promise made to every client. Based in Sudbury, Ontario, SLV Homes is committed to excellence in the building industry and support of their northern community. With a company-wide focus on giving back, SLV Homes is an active member of the Sudbury community, supporting worthwhile organizations such as the Hard of Hearing Foundation in building an “Ultimate Dream Home” for their yearly lottery. This small but mighty team works together to provide state of the art homes for the northern region and beyond.

Both Ontario Builder and Renovator of the Year Awards are presented to the companies that demonstrate the highest levels of performance, creativity and ingenuity based on judging criteria in the areas of sales and marketing excellence, floor plan design, community service, support of the industry and its ability to adapt to changing needs.

The 2020 Prestige Award winners also include:

Project of the Year – Low-Rise: Branthaven Homes for: Millcroft Towns – Burlington

Project of the Year – High or Mid-Rise: DeSantis Homes for Century Condos – Grimsby (credit to: KNYMH Inc., McOuat Partnership, Tomas Pearce Interior Design Consulting Inc.)

New this year – To celebrate the 30th-anniversary milestone, a special recognition award was presented by Minto Communities. Minto Communities is a leader in the industry, winning awards in almost every category grouping and last night, taking home the most hardware.

This year’s winners and finalists were recognized at the AoD 30th anniversary celebration, presented by Federated Insurance and Rogers Communications Inc., joined by event partners Moen, EnerCare and Reliance Home Comfort. Thank you to our sponsors for their support of this program and the industry at large.

The full list of winners is available at www.ohbaaod.ca

