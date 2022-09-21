disguise Launches Cloud Solution for the Media & Entertainment Industry

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, disguise announces the launch of disguise Cloud – a new suite of cloud-ready applications for the media and entertainment industry. Available on a free starter plan, disguise Cloud is built to enable end-to-end remote collaboration across any M&E production. Whether it's for simple video playback or a complex project with 3D files, disguise Cloud will make collaboration easy by seamlessly connecting remote clients to technical operators and directors on set.

"Our goal is to simplify the creative process and allow artists to tell inspiring stories,” begins Niall Thompson, Head of Cloud Solutions at disguise. “After years of helping creatives leverage real-time concert visuals for artists like J Balvin and Guns N’ Roses, LED volumes for the biggest film and VFX studios and live broadcast graphics on Eurosport, MTV and ITV, we know that ambitious productions aren’t possible without remote teams who can work together.”

The problem that many remote teams face is they have no choice but to jump between cloud-based tools from different companies. The result is often duplicate files, multiple monthly subscriptions and a disjointed workflow. With disguise Cloud, this process is greatly simplified by providing all the apps a team may need to store, preview and review high-resolution media, tag content and leave comments on projects in the cloud – all on one platform.

As well as easy collaboration across time zones, disguise Cloud will soon also ensure media files can be shared more securely with support for built-in passphrase protection, multi-factor authentication, expiration links and watermarking. For creatives, that means less time worrying about potential IP data leaks and more time to focus on iterating creative ideas.

The Cloud platform will offer a unified disguise login, enabling one-click access to all of disguise’s cloud services as well as disguise Designer software, the ultimate software to visualize, design and sequence projects from concept to showtime. Cloud Login offers multi-factor authentication as standard for added security and lets users access the disguise Cloud using their existing social login credentials.

Another major application available on release is disguise Drive – a web-based storage space which allows teams to upload and review all their project media securely. disguise Drive supports images, video and 3D file formats including .fbx, glTF and .obj and has Smart Folders to organize files by type, recently added or any other custom parameter in just a few clicks.

”I’m incredibly proud to open this new chapter in the evolution of disguise. Seeing the integration of the next generation of tools enabling our community to work together from anywhere while also expanding the reach of disguise to new stakeholders, enables us to open up the future of collaboration for the M&E industry. The range of tools we're introducing in our Cloud strategy demonstrates the maturity of disguise as an integrated platform," says disguise CEO Fernando Küfer.

”The greatest value of disguise Cloud for me is the ability to view and collaborate on content with remote teams. The capability to display a wide variety of file formats and codecs without having to download and convert has been a big time saver. This tool has the potential to become a rosetta stone for various forms of content. The team that disguise has assembled for this product has the vision and experience to build the tools that will extend our creative capabilities.” - Troy Fujimura, Head of Design and Technology at Centerstage.

"disguise Cloud presents the future of collaboration and innovation. Being able to access an asynchronous cloud-based platform is the future of how we visually work and communicate." Nick Rivero, co-founder of Meptik

Pricing and Availability

disguise Cloud is available starting from a free Starter plan, which includes up to three seats of disguise Drive, 10GB of storage and access to disguise Designer software.

Starter - $0 per seat (1 drive, 10GB storage, 3 users max)

Pro - $49 per seat/month (3 drives, 100GB storage/account, 10 users max)

Studio - $99 per seat/month (10 Drives, 1TB storage/account, 25 users max)

About disguise

disguise is the platform to imagine, create and deliver spectacular visual experiences. Its award-winning extended reality (xR) solution has powered over 600 immersive real-time productions across live entertainment for music artists such as Katy Perry and Billie Eilish, film and episodic TV productions for Netflix and Amazon Prime, corporate presentations for Siemens and Verizon and live broadcast programs from Eurosport, MTV and ITV, in more than 50 countries.

With an ever-increasing global partner network and working alongside the world’s most talented visual designers and technical teams in live events, TV broadcasts, films, concert touring, theatre, fixed installations and corporate and entertainment events, disguise is building the next generation of collaborative tools to help artists and technologists realise their vision.

Recipient of the Engineering, Science and Technology Emmy Award and Queen’s Award for Enterprise: Innovation, disguise is backed by investment firm Carlyle Group, with Epic Games taking a minority stake.

For more information, please visit www.disguise.one

