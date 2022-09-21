Peninsula Canada is expanding its services to help small and medium-sized businesses

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peninsula Canada, a leading HR and occupational health & safety firm, announces an expansion of services to Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland & Labrador.



Peninsula has helped over 5,000 small to medium-sized businesses in Alberta, British Colombia, Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan over the past 5 years. And now we are so excited to offer our award-winning services to the thousands of business owners in the maritime provinces.

With over 35 years of experience and expertise in HR and health & safety, our goal is to give employers peace of mind by ensuring help is readily available. Peninsula is the only company who provides a 24/7 advice line, giving business owners access to instant advice whenever and wherever they need it.

Our team acts as an in-house HR department for small businesses, advising employers on how to best manage their employees and handle any employment issues that arise. Whatever sector you are in, Peninsula’s qualified experts are here to support you.

Tony Rosati, CEO at Peninsula Canada, says: “As Canada’s leader for small to medium-sized businesses when it comes to HR and health & safety, our goal is to help business owners save time and money while letting them focus on what they’re best at – running their business.

“My vision for Peninsula Canada is to expand into every corner of the country. Small businesses are the backbone of the economy—they are the majority employers of Canadians, and their entrepreneurial spirit drives our innovation as a country. But they’re not experts on the details of provincial legislation or OHS. Peninsula helps them achieve their goals by taking care of all the small stuff so they can focus on the bigger picture. No one succeeds alone, and Peninsula is the support system business owners need to put their time into what matters.”

We offer six key services:

HR and Employment relations – Our expert team of advisors is ready to offer advice and handle any employee issues that may arise. Health & Safety – We understand the challenges of the various rules and regulations surrounding health & safety, that’s why our teams provide 24/7 technical support. Documentation - We review processes and identify specific gaps & solutions. Our experienced consultants gain an understanding of each specific business, then prepare personalised documentation, such as contracts and employee handbooks. Online HR Software – Our award-winning people management apps are a one-stop hub for businesses to store all employee records securely in the cloud, allowing them to manage staff absence and vacation, track working hours & location, and so much more. Online Health & Safety Software - BrightSafe is our online health & safety management software helping keep your workplace, staff, and customers safe. From risk assessments, automatic notifications, and e-learning, BrightSafe has everything you need to protect your business. Peninsula Protect, Our Service Promise - Peninsula Protect offers support to our clients if a related employment or health & safety claim is made against their business.

Peninsula Group Managing Director and Founder Peter Done says: “We are delighted to be expanding our services in Canada to Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador. We are committed to providing the very best service and advice to businesses, and the last five years have shown a huge increase in the need for this support. That is what drives us and keeps Peninsula succeeding, expanding, and taking on new challenges."



Client Testimonials:

“I was so used to doing HR documentation and anything HR myself so knowing that Peninsula was there was a bonus. I did not know how much I needed this safety net until it was in place,” Manuele Mizzi, director of property management at North 44 Properties.

“I have to say that it was probably the best thing we ever did, joining Peninsula. When we first signed on, the owner even spoke to a few other dealers at their meetings. He mentioned it to them that it [Peninsula] was something they should look into. When I call in and tell them my problem, the people have been very good to direct me on how to handle it. The advice line is great.” Maria DeSantis, Human Resources Manager at Canadian Tire Store

If you have any questions or would like more details, please contact sally.abu-samra@peninsula-ca.com

