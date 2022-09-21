LUCKIMON: The World’s First I2E Invoice to Earn NFT Launch 9/22

TAIPEI, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q Monster is a Taiwanese invoice lottery app with over 4 million downloads, 2.2 million active users, and often ranked as the No.1 Finance app in the Google Play and App Store. Together with SecuX, the leading brand for cold wallets or hardware wallets, and MaiCoin, the group behind Taiwan’s largest crypto exchange platform, Q Monster is launching the world’s first I2E, Invoice to Earn NFT project LUCKIMON on September 22, 2022.

Known in Chinese as 統一發票 (Tǒngyī Fāpiào), the bi-monthly receipt invoice lottery was created to encourage legal tax reporting by giving consumers an incentive to purchase at stores that legally report sales taxes. Every two months, sets of numbers are randomly drawn that correspond to the eight numbers printed along the top of a legal receipt. As the first app to gamify as well as digitalize this institutional ritual with fun characters and loyalty program, Q Monster rewards users who scan their invoice receipts with virtual monster coins and level-up accessories, redeemable for home appliances or EC vouchers within the app’s marketplace. The app quickly gained popularity amongst young people, and now planning to build its web3 community.

The 7,777 LUCKIMON NFTs would be minted on the Ethereum chain, holders’ utilities include daily sign-in rewards of 1’000 monster coins, full use of all 30 different monster characters, and various deals and discounts when using Monster coins to purchase cryptocurrency or redeem goods. The Q Monster not only transforms the super-saver receipt-scanning management app into a trendy and paperless phenomenon, it also becomes the most accessible P2E (Play to Earn) application in Taiwan.

Earn Web2.0 and Web3.0 Rewards by Scanning Receipts

NFT is new and exciting, yet still contains its early-stage unpredictable risks as an investment. Therefore SpringTree, the company behind Q Monster wishes to develop the LUCKIMON project with the support of its already sizable membership program and business model. The roadmap clearly outlines a complete and attractive utility package, multiplying rewards for the long-term holders.

Unlike many P2E projects where the wait time to cash in utilities is often more than 6 months after purchase, the LUCKIMON NFT holders can start enjoying all the perks immediately. Operating for more than 3 years, the Q Monster app has an average of 4.8 star and often gets top ranked and featured on the Apple app store and Google Play. The app encourages their NFT holders to collect receipts with Monster coins that could be redeemed for cryptocurrency as well as fiat currency via exchanges. Subsequently the act of invoice collection becomes a daily routine which also increases the chance of winning the invoice lottery, simultaneously bringing in both Web2.0 and Web3.0 lucky prizes!

The Monster VIP Black Card Collection Value Precedes the Last 10,000 sold-out NFTs

Q Monster’s first NFT sale in July this year, the “Love Daemon” had made a record sold-out sale of 10,000 NFTs in 2 weeks. Building on the success of the app’s complete ecosystem and fans support, the LUCKIMON NFT is ready to launch on September 22, with a tsunami-level of benefits for their VIP Black Card members. The artworks contain thousands of variations originated from 8 distinct roles of monster characters which adds a rarity factor into the mix of excitement.

The LUCKIMON NFT unlocks the daily 1,000 Monster coin rewards (multiplies with the number of purchased NFTs), as well as unrestricted access to the app’s full set of 30 monster characters. Other benefits include redeemable discounts and vouchers on household goods, appliances, crypto and fiat currency, and limited time offers on extra Monster coins and special characters. The project connects different aspects of financial as well as entertainment needs, and offer many opportunities to cross over virtual and in-real-life experiences. Q Monster seamlessly closes the gap between Web2.0 and Web3.0 by launching the LUCKIMON NFTs, allowing their users/holders to earn, collect and trade freely within the 2 worlds.

The First NFT Sale to Issue Invoices

In order to protect consumer rights and provide simple and safe experience for NFT purchasers,

SpringTree teams with their strategic partner MaiCoin for the technical support, using the one-stop NFT launch service, Qubic Creator. Purchasers would be able to create a crypto wallet and mint/buy the LUCKIMON NFT with their credit cards within 30 seconds, and receive a legal invoice as proof of purchase once the transaction is complete.

Additionally, SecuX, the Taiwanese hardware wallet company is also joining forces with SpringTree, offering their world’s first and award-winning NFT hardware wallet SecuX Nifty to protect LUCKIMON NFT holders’ precious collections. The SecuX Nifty hardware wallet had recently received international recognition of its innovative design and technology, including the 2022 European Product Design Award and the Golden Pin Design Award.

Buy Now Get More Rewards: Super Early Bird Gets SecuX Nifty

The LUCKMON project is launching its public sale of 7,777 NFTs on September 22, 12:00 (GMT+8), including 777 Super Early Birds NFTs that each comes with an award-winning SecuX Nifty hardware wallet. After the first 777 Super Early Bird combos, the price for the LUCKIMON NFT goes up to NTD$5,888 for the Early Bird until October 15. So hurry up and get your LUCKIMONs! The Lucky Promo price will be applied afterwards.

LUCKIMON NFT Sale information

Website: https://nft.qmonster.cc/zh/index.html

Launch time: 12:00 GMT+8 September 22, 2022

Project size: 7,777

Launch price: NTD$4,888 – NTD$6,888

Super Early Bird (first 777): NTD$4,888

Early Bird (before Oct 15): NTD$5,888

Lucky Promo (after Oct 15): NTD$6,888

Suggested titles:

LUCKIMON: The World’s First I2E Invoice to Earn NFT Launch 9/22

Earn Bitcoin by Scanning Receipts: 2 Million Users Gaming for 7,777 LUCKIMON NFTs

PR contact:

English

Alice Bo-Wen Chang

alicechang@secuxtech.com