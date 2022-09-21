Today laWow.Org - the First Lawsuit Search Engine - Announces the Addition of Sports Lawsuits

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- laWow.org-the first lawsuit search engine specifically designed for the public, announces the addition of sports lawsuits to its search engine.

"The internet is filled with news stories about the battle between the PGA Tour vs. LIV, but I couldn't find a single news story providing the exact content from lawsuits filed by the players," said Jonathan Wallentine, laWow.org's largest shareholder.

A search on laWow.org for "PGA TOUR" returns the following top results:

Phil Mickelson v. PGA Tour Henrik Stenson v. AU Card LLC Patrick Reed v. TGC LLC

"I honestly had no idea how Patrick Reed viewed the situation until I read the lawsuit he filed. The same goes for Phil Mickelson and Henrik Stenson," said Anderson Zou of laWow.org.

laWow.org is an unaltered source of public information, no commentary, no opinions, just public documents made searchable.

