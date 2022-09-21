Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market is likely to Grow USD 24.22 Billion with Registering a CAGR of 18.1% by 2029, Size, Share, Growth, Emerging Trends, and Regional Overview

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled “ Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market ” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and success in the market. Orthopedic Surgical Robots report consists of well-defined and well-categorized market research data that brings the marketplace clearly into focus. This report also explains market definitions, classifications, applications, and engagements in this industry. This Orthopedic Surgical Robots market report gives out such business purposes and endows with the best market research and analysis carried out with advanced tools and techniques. Businesses can accomplish key statistics on the market status of regional and global manufacturers along with valuable assistance which drives the business towards growth.

Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market was valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 24.22 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 18.1% in 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Market Synopsis:-

Orthopedic surgical robots are designed to aid orthopedic surgeons in performing medical procedures. Orthopedic sports may be conducted with greater precision and accuracy with the help of these robots. Orthopedic surgical robots can perform bone-related scientific activities that aren't readily visible. Orthopedic surgical robots are typically small in size and are operated scientifically by hospital therapy professionals.

Surging cases of various infectious diseases which results in growing orthopedic surgical robots prevalence is estimated to drive the market's growth across the globe. The orthopedic surgical robots market is largely influenced by the surging focus of key players towards technological advances in molecular diagnostics and indulging towards collaboration and partnerships with other organizations. Consequently, the market is being propelled forward with various growth determinants and is projected to show substantial growth over the forecasted period.

Some of the major players operating in the Orthopedic Surgical Robots market are

Intuitive Surgical (U.S.)

Stryker (U.S.)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Smith+Nephew (UK)

Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)

Asensus Surgical US Inc., (U.S.)

Corindus Inc., (U.S.)

Renishaw plc (UK)

Auris Health Inc., (U.S.)

Think Surgical Inc., (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)

CMR Surgical Ltd. (U.S.)

Preceyes BV (Netherlands)

Microsure (Netherlands)

Titan Medical Inc., (Canada)

Avateramedical Gmbh (Germany)

Medicaroid Corporation (Japan)

Industry Development:

In January 2021, Stryker announced the acquisition of OrthoSensor, Inc., a privately held firm based in Dania Beach, Florida, created in 2007. OrthoSensor, Inc. is a pioneer in the digital progression of musculoskeletal care and complete joint replacement sensor technologies. Stryker's acquisition of OrthoSensor allows it to provide surgeons with comprehensive data-driven solutions that cover the continuum of care. Since 2011, OrthoSensor's market-leading VERASENSETM intraoperative sensor has been coupled with Stryker's Triathlon® Knee System to produce a unique knee balancing solution. This technology will increase the robotic workflow by providing a complete data-driven feedback mechanism, complementing Stryker's category-leading Mako SmartRoboticsTM.

In January 2021, TransEnterix's Intelligent Surgical Unit, which adds AI-based capabilities and enables machine vision capabilities to TransEnterix's Senhance robotic surgery system, has achieved CE Mark clearance.

Opportunities for Industry Players:

Growing Funding and Other Advancements

Moreover, the imputing technological pace advancing in medical robotics or surgical robotics estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Surge in funding for medical robot research and increased government initiatives to support orthopedic surgeries by providing reimbursements and compensation will further offer numerous growth opportunities for the market.

Segmentation Covered: Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market

Component

Systems

Accessories and Instruments

Products

Mako surgical systems

ROBODOC Surgical Systems

NAVIO Surgical System

T-Solution One Surgical System

End Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Application

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

General Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Urologic Surgery

Knee Surgery

Hip Surgery

Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the orthopedic surgical robots market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the orthopedic surgical robots market because of the region's high prevalence advanced healthcare infrastructure and aged population.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the focus of various established market players to expand their presence and the rising number of surgeries in this particular region.

Key Market Drivers

Growing Requirement Of Orthopaedic Surgical Robots

The growing usage of orthopedic surgical robots for utilization in orthopedic and other minimally invasive surgeries is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. The mounting pace of the aged and geriatric population prone to such diseases also bolsters the market's overall growth.

Additionally, the precisions and accuracy rendered by the surgical robotics while operating the crucial body parts such as spinal injury and neurological disorders surgeries are also expected to accelerate the market's overall growth. Furthermore, the expanding healthcare sector is also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the surging awareness amongst patients and the physicians regarding the advantages associated with the robotics surgery owing to the popularity of precision and minimal invasive parameters also cushions the market's growth within the forecasted period.

Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Orthopedic Surgical Robots market trends , forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Orthopaedic Surgical Robots Market

