PRESALE integrates popular launchpads into its unique platform to view and sort top-performing presales

London, UK, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PresaleWorld, a new platform, has been unveiled this week in the aim to allow investors to find projects from multiple launchpads with ease. The unique platform allows investors and project owners to view and sort presales from an array of popular DeFi launchpads with the press of a button, rather than trawling the internet and scrolling through lists of unorganized content.





Currently, it has integrated numerous top launchpads, including GemPad, Unicrypt, DxSale, CookieSale, and PinkSale. According to the CEO, "We aim to add more launchpads in the future as they rise in popularity to give investors the easiest method to find the next groundbreaking project."

It is often challenging to monitor how presales fare across the market as the popularity of launchpads fluctuate. Investors have to stay up-to-speed with the rise and fall of a platform in order to find the next "mind-blowing project”. Not only that but a large portion of investors don't know where to begin.

The platform itself has a simple and intuitive dashboard, where investors can get immediate access to view the most popular presales. From here, they are also able to filter, check the status, and sort these presales according to their preferences.

Another key feature presents presales from across the market that have raised the most USD in the past hour on a trending bar. The purpose is said to give investors a simple and informative snapshot on what is happening in the market.

$PRESALE Tokenomics

PresaleWorld have announced a public presale of its $PRESALE token, which allows anyone to invest into the birth of the platform. The platform itself helps prop up the token by investing 1% of all funds raised on PresaleWorld into the $PRESALE token itself.

The total supply of the $PRESALE token is 100,000,000. Interested investors can participate in the presale here .

About PresaleWorld

Ant, Jon, and Col are the founding members of PresaleWorld. Col has more than 30 years of experience in the traditional business and banking industries, and Ant and Jon have successfully run a cryptocurrency incubator/marketing agency since 2020.



Social contacts

Website - https://presale.world



Twitter - https://twitter.com/PresaleWorld

