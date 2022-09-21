Healthcare Education Solutions Market to Surge USD 14870.44 Million by 2029, Share, Size, Key Growth Drivers, Future Trends, Industry Value and Applications Overview

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled “ Global Healthcare Education Solutions Market ” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) highlights opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The data and information of this Healthcare Education Solutions report help businesses to map the advertising, promotion, marketing, and sales strategy more profitably and also assist in taking sound and efficient decisions. Qualitative and transparent research studies are performed devotedly to offer you an excellent market research report for your niche. Healthcare Education Solutions' market research report conducts a precise analysis of the current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. In the Healthcare Education Solutions market report, market drivers and market restraints are studied carefully along with the analysis of the market structure. Not to mention, several charts and graphs have been used effectively to represent the facts and figures in a proper way.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the healthcare education solutions market which was USD 8276.1 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 14870.44 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Healthcare Education Solutions Market Scenario:

Modernization of healthcare institutions, which includes computer systems and software applications, has prompted healthcare workers training in order to provide service. Diagnostics, laboratory investigations, patient treatment records, and hospital admissions are just a few of the services provided by healthcare organisations. If large amounts of patient data, treatment records, and diagnostics are handled manually, there is a considerable chance of error.

The healthcare education solutions market is expected to grow significantly in the near future due to rapidly changing technologies in the healthcare industry, which will result in higher people training needs. Unprecedented improvements in healthcare technology over the last decade have resulted in a greater demand for human training, both at the consultant and service levels.

Opportunities

Increasing adoption of adaptive learning

Adaptive learning is a type of education that changes the curriculum based on the user's performance. The adaptive learning system modifies the content with AI. AI assists online education providers in providing customers with more tailored courses. Users that enrol in online courses come from a variety of backgrounds, have varying levels of topic knowledge, and have varying levels of aptitude. In the traditional approach, matching the pace of the course to each participant is difficult; however, online course providers can give content that is more relevant to students via adaptive learning. In the next years, adaptive learning will be a huge opportunity for digital education providers.

Some of the major players operating in the healthcare education market are

SAP (Germany)

Adobe (U.S)

Infor (U.S)

Oracle (U.S)

HealthStream (U.S)

HealthcareSource (U.S)

Elsevier (Netherlands)

Articulate Global, LLC (U.S)

PeopleFluent (U.S)

ADP (US)

General Electric (U.S)

Trivantis Corporation (U.S)

Cerner Corporation (U.S)

Koninklijke Phillips N.V. (Netherlands)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

Coursera Inc. (U.S)

IBM (U.S)

Recent developments

In 2020, Trivantis Corporation was acquired by eLearning Brothers in order to expand its market presence and establish a unique learning ecosystem with all of the solutions available.

In 2020, Infor was purchased by Koch Industries for USD 13 billion. Infor will continue to function as a separate Koch Industries business, reporting to the company's New York headquarters.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Healthcare Education Solutions Market [Global – Broken down into regions]

[Global – Broken down into regions] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Healthcare Education Solutions Market Size and Scope:

Delivery Mode

Clasroom based courses

E-Learning solutions

Application

Cardiology

Neurology

Radiology

Interna Medicine

Pediatrics

End User

Physicians

Non Physicians

In this fast-paced industry, market research or secondary research provided in the winning Healthcare Education Solutions market report is the best way to collect information quickly. The market research analysis of this report is carried out with reliable knowledge of what the market expects, what already exists in the market, the competitive environment, and what steps to take to outshine the competition. Furthermore, market research report help to validate information gathered through primary sources. The large scale Healthcare Education Solutions market research report guides professionals for changes and offer them ways to justify what third parties say so that they are not prejudiced.

Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The healthcare education solutions market size insights and trends are provided by country, provider, delivery mode, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the healthcare education market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America, dominating the healthcare education solutions market. Availability of adequate programs to train healthcare personnel for newer technologies is fuelling the healthcare education solutions market in the region. Healthcare education solutions are in high demand due to initiatives by public and commercial healthcare institutions in the region to prepare healthcare staff for modern technologies.

Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a significant region in the healthcare education solutions market in the years ahead. Rapid economic development in the region's emerging economies, which includes the expansion and modernization of healthcare, are some of the primary reasons driving the region's healthcare education solutions market.

Key Points of Global Healthcare Education Solutions Market will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Healthcare Education Solutions Market.

Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Healthcare Education Solutions market and offers solutions.

Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints.

Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly.

Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers.

Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Healthcare Education Solutions market .

Key Drivers



Increasing adoption of digital learning

Over time, educational alternatives have gained more acceptance. The primary purpose of online education solutions is to maintain control over the learning process and to provide an engaging learning environment in which additional features can be introduced to boost learning abilities. Students can also preview courses before paying for them, allowing them to complete a whole class before paying for certification. These benefits apply to all types of online learning, but they are especially significant for medical professionals who want to stay current.

Developments in healthcare technology

Unprecedented improvements in healthcare technology over the last decade have raised the requirement for people training at both the consultant and service levels. The worldwide healthcare education solutions market is gaining traction as rapidly changing technology in the healthcare sector result in higher training needs for healthcare workers.

Surging demand for online learning

Healthcare systems are transforming as a result of technological advancements, and the demand for training is moving the industry forward. Due to rigorous regulatory constraints, market growth will be boosted by increased demand for online learning and rising preferences for continuing medical education. Adoption of modern technologies to meet training needs will also likely boost market growth. One of the primary factors driving the market's growth is the presence of severe regulatory obligations linked to CME programmes around the world.

