NFM Lending Announces New Branch Within Their Influencer Division

Linthicum, MD, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch located at NFM’s Corporate office at 1190 Winterson Road in Linthicum, MD that will be led by Branch Manager Tom Bowen. Bowen will be joining NFM’s Influencer Division, where he and his team will create engaging social media content to educate followers on home buying topics such as getting pre-approved, types of loan products, and creditworthiness. The NFM Lending branch will focus on expanding NFM’s flexible and powerful lending platform to better serve community families with exceptional customer service. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, FNMA, Jumbo, and many other loan options to fit every borrower’s need.

“Having worked with NFM early in my career, I watched over the years as they grew to become one of the premier local lenders in the DMV area, having helped thousands of homeowners in the process,” said Bowen. “I am excited to rejoin the NFM Family and continue to support my referral partners and provide exceptional service and commitment to my clients.”

The branch’s goal is to continue to provide the same commitment and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first-time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment property.

“Tom and I started working together nearly 15 years ago,” said Greg Sher, Chief Business Development Officer at NFM. “He is the consummate mortgage professional. To be reconnected with him is a dream come true.”

Bowen is currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for full and part-time positions. For more information, please contact:

Tom Bowen

Branch Manager

NMLS#109839

215-964-7340

tbowen@nfmlending.com

www.nfmlending.com/tbowen

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Freedmont Mortgage Group, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.­­

