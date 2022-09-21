GPOPlus+ Announces Joseph Jaconi as President of DISTRO+

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), a publicly traded company of diversified Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) uses the power of Group Purchasing to save businesses money, announced Joseph Jaconi has been appointed President of DISTRO+, GPOX’s distribution division and GPO for specialty retailers.

With over 25 years of experience in Consumer Packaged Goods, Joseph Jaconi has extensive business development and management experience with an emphasis on international development and expansion. Mr. Jaconi Co-Founded Tech Armor in 2012, disrupting the brick and mortar accessory business creating the #1 Selling D2C (direct to consumer) screen protector brand with over 25 million units sold globally in over 40 countries. Tech Armor’s key partnerships include Amazon, eBay, and WalMart.com.

Mr. Jaconi developed multiple consumer brands in the hemp-derived CBD industries and licensed brands which includes the John Daly Collection, Slightly Stoopid and Rob Van Dam. He brings with him additional distribution relationships and independent sales organizations that will immediately impact revenues and profitability for the Company.

Mr. Jaconi began his career working for the University of Southern California in Madrid, Spain before moving to Mexico City to work for the U.S. Embassy. Mr. Jaconi then entered the world of commerce joining the Singer Sewing Company and managing their small electronics and appliance business unit before leaving to join Belkin International, Inc. in 1996. Belkin is an American consumer electronics and networking company that produces mobile and computer connectivity devices and peripherals for consumer and commercial use; well known for its iPhone and Apple accessories. Mr. Jaconi developed and managed all product categories launching 1,000’s of retail skus into WalMart, Staples, Office Depot and Best Buy before joining their Business Development Team’s international and e-commerce efforts. Mr. Jaconi has degrees in International Relations and in Spanish from the University of Southern California, studied in Madrid, Spain and has taken additional coursework at UCLA.

As President of DISTRO+ . Mr. Jaconi will manage all day-to-day operations; scale distribution and create additional sales channels; increase product offerings; and recruit, train, and manage a national sales team. Additionally, he will lead general business development, enhance operational efficiencies, and identify potential acquisition targets to execute on DISTRO+’s acqusitive growth strategy. He will continue executing on the initial goals of DISTRO+’s Phase One Launch which are 1.) entering into distribution agreements with brands/products, 2.) sign up wholesalers and retailers, and 3.) identify distributors we can acquire.

“I’m very excited to join GPOX as a member of the senior executive team and President of DISTRO+,” said Mr. Jaconi. Jaconi continued “I’m excited to continue working in an industry I’m passionate about and lend my experience and contacts to this project. I look forward to building the organization and to achieving new levels of growth and success.”

GPOX Chairman and CEO Brett H. Pojunis , said, “Joe is the perfect person to lead DISTRO+ and further its mission.” Pojunis stated, “Joe will establish a national sales team targeting wholesalers and specialty retailers. Additionally, he will play an integral role in GPOX’s vertical roll up strategy of distributors, consolidating them under DISTRO+.”

Please connect with us on social media to view live video updates, content, and general information about GPOX and its GPOs: https://gpoplus.com/social .

Sign up for your FREE account on the GPOX Investor Relations Portal:

Once you Activate your GPOX Investor Account you will have immediate access to real time information available on GPOX. Sign up for alerts (email and SMS) to be the first to know about news, SEC Filings, Investor Events, updated Investor Presentations, and more: www.GPOPlus.com/ir .

About DISTRO+

We help retailers save money + simplify purchasing!

DISTRO+ is a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) + distributor of premium products for the emerging specialty retailer sector and wholesalers. Through the power of Group Purchasing, DISTRO+ offers its network of customers (we call them “Members”) competitive pricing with low MOQs that realize similar discounts as major retailers with large buying power. Visit DISTRO.Plus for more information.

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTCQB: GPOX ) is a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs).

Our Purpose is to create efficient GPOs and our Mission is to create value for our GPO Members, partners, and suppliers while creating long term shareholder value.

Our Mantra:

We Aggregate, Negotiate + Share!

Aggregate - We aggregate the purchasing power of our Members.

- We the purchasing power of our Members. Negotiate - We leverage buying power to negotiate discounts.

- We leverage buying power to discounts. Share - We share the discounts with our Members and save them money.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com . To activate your free GPOX Investor Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Shareholder Sucess Team + Investor Relation Contacts:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder’s Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

Attachment