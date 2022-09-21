Alaska Inu is Going Live on Five Digital Platforms after Getting the SAFU Certificate

Hallaar, Belgium, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaska Inu is live on five digital platforms, including Coinscope, Coinfair, Coinsniper, Coinhunt, and Gemfinder. Alaska Inu also has a fairlaunch on 24th september. The platform focuses on providing safety on the yields users are expecting. The staking test net is live and has been approved by the PinkSale launchpad while receiving its SAFU certificate by passing all the listing requirements.

Making DeFi Safer and Secure for Everyone

Alaska Inu has set up a highly secure operational system by following the best safety measures and practices in all components that make the DeFi platform.

Besides getting the SAFU certificate, it has also undergone KYC and Auditing as a part of the process. In the next few days, Alaska Inu will get into big partnerships with popular blockchain platforms. These partnerships will be leveraged to bring greater attention and awareness towards Alaska Inu.

In addition, Alaska Inu team members have also created awareness via AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions. Alaska Inu has been talked about in major magazines and works with a high marketing budget.

A Token with Low Tax & Staking Rewards

Alaska Inu will have a native token for all on-platform transactions with the ticker $ALK. The 1 Quadrillion token supply is bifurcated into different platform-based components, including Presale and Liquidity, Staking or Farming, CEX listing, and Airdrop or Bounty rewards. After distribution of tokens on all the above components, the balance amount will be burned.

It’s a staking-ready platform giving two different options for staking the $ALK tokens to generate a higher yield in return. The process is simple enough to understand, and the users can generate higher returns.

Besides strong yield farming, Alaska Inu also has a low tax regime. The tax fees on buying and selling tokens is equalized at 4%. From this 4% tax, 2% is sent to the marketing wallet, 1% to the Dev wallet, and 1% is reserved for giving rewards.

Till today, around 40% of the token $ALK token supply has been burned. The burning mechanism sets the momentum for an increase in the token’s value and generates better returns for the community.

To Sum it Up

Alaska Inu is a high-yield farming platform allowing the community to generate returns while paying lower tax fees on the buy and sell transactions. Certified by SAFU, Alaska Inu has completed all the safety checks, including KYC, Audit, and authentication.

