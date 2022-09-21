What’s Happening in Big Bear Lake This Fall and Winter

Big Bear Lake, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The town of Big Bear Lake and Southern California’s premier alpine destination, Big Bear Mountain Resort, are preparing to welcome visitors for another season of endless outdoor adventure experiences both around town and on the mountain.

Significant renovations are underway at Bear Mountain, including a $2 million upgrade to Laybacks Bar. Additionally, upgrades have been made to the Bear Mountain rental shop to help the equipment rental process be more efficient. Both projects are scheduled to be completed before the start of the 2022/23 winter season.



Updates from Big Bear this fall and winter include:



Around Town



Board & Brush –New creative studio that offers inspiring DIY workshops for people who love to create and connect with friends.

Big Bear Hiking Adventures – New guided hiking experience services the top outdoor adventure spots throughout Big Bear. From a 3-4 hour excursion along Cougar Crest to capture spectacular views to a more moderate hike along Big Bear’s famed Pedal Path, the new Big Bear Hiking Adventures service connects you with expert guides to lead an exploration through the beauty of the San Bernardino National Forest.

All Little Cute Things – Inspired by the owner’s love for London and English Tea, this new shop specializes in tea wares, loose leaf and sachet teas, biscuits, and sweets from Britain and France.

Events

52nd Annual Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest – The 2022 Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest runs for nine consecutive weekends through Nov. 5, every Saturday and Sunday. Plus Fridays in October. For the first time since 2019, a band directly from Germany will be preforming, in addition to some of the best German-American bands to help celebrate Big Bear’s beloved Oktoberfest tradition.

Highlander Adventure –The leading long-distance hiking event series in the world comes to Big Bear Lake September 27 - October 2.

Grizzly 100 and Big Bear MTB Gran Fondo – Held on October 8, The Grizzly 100/75K is a National Ultra Endurance Race course offering epic technical riding on some of Southern California’s best single track in the heart of the San Bernardino mountains. This race draws some of the top mountain bikers from around the world. Also offered, the Big Bear Gran Fondo is a Mountain Bike ride offering four different routes to fit all levels of riders. With the 30k Skyview or the 50k Skyline course, you’ll enjoy the best riding that Big Bear has to offer.

Big Bear Mountain Resort



Bear Mountain Renovations – After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, Bear Mountain base area renovations have resumed. Phase 2 includes a $2 million upgrade to Laybacks Bar, featuring new windows, radiant flooring, and redesigned indoor-to-outdoor bar area to create better guest flow and customer service. Additionally, the Bear Mountain rental shop received a $1.2 million update to make the equipment rental process more efficient. Both projects are scheduled to be completed before the start of the 2022/23 winter season.

– After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, Bear Mountain base area renovations have resumed. Phase 2 includes a $2 million upgrade to Laybacks Bar, featuring new windows, radiant flooring, and redesigned indoor-to-outdoor bar area to create better guest flow and customer service. Additionally, the Bear Mountain rental shop received a $1.2 million update to make the equipment rental process more efficient. Both projects are scheduled to be completed before the start of the 2022/23 winter season. Parking Updates – In addition to the on-hill improvements, BBMR and the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District (BVCHD) have agreed to exchange property parcels to better serve their respective constituents and the greater Big Bear Valley community. BBMR will transfer ownership of the 5-acre parcel adjacent to the hospital at Fox Farm Road and Garstin Drive that is currently being used as a remote parking lot to BVCHD in exchange for a 10-acre parcel on Sandalwood Drive, which the resort will develop into additional remote parking.

– In addition to the on-hill improvements, BBMR and the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District (BVCHD) have agreed to exchange property parcels to better serve their respective constituents and the greater Big Bear Valley community. BBMR will transfer ownership of the 5-acre parcel adjacent to the hospital at Fox Farm Road and Garstin Drive that is currently being used as a remote parking lot to BVCHD in exchange for a 10-acre parcel on Sandalwood Drive, which the resort will develop into additional remote parking. Employee Housing – In an effort to address the lack of affordable, long-term housing in the Big Bear Valley, BBMR has purchased the Travelodge Hotel located at 39471 Big Bear Blvd. The property, which will be used to provide housing for seasonal employees, will undergo a comprehensive renovation prior to the 22/23 season.

For more information on the upcoming winter season, or to book your next adventure, go to BigBear.com and BigBearMountainResort.com.

