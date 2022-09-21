Lilium to Crowdsource Retail Investor Questions for its Q2’22 Business Update Webcast

MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (“Lilium”) (NASDAQ: LILM), announced today that it will crowdsource questions from retail investors for its upcoming Q2 2022 business update webcast.



Starting today, September 21, 2022 at 04:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time and continuing through September 27, 2022, retail investors who are current and verified holders of Lilium shares can submit and upvote questions to be reviewed by Lilium’s management team.

To submit questions, please visit the Say Connect platform at:

https://app.saytechnologies.com/lilium-2022-q2

Retail investors who are not current holders of Lilium shares can submit questions to investors@lilium.com.



Lilium will respond to certain questions submitted by registered shareholders through the Say Connect Platform on its Q2’22 webcast, which is scheduled for Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The webcast will be accessible to all on Lilium’s investor relations website https://investors.lilium.com/news-and-events.

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with planned launch networks announced in Germany, the United States, and Brazil. Lilium’s 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

Contact Information for Investors

Folke Rauscher, Lilium

+49 151 414 52386

folke.rauscher@lilium.com

Investors@lilium.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Lilium N.V.’s proposed business and business model, the markets and industry in which Lilium N.V. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Lilium Group”) operate or intend to operate, the anticipated timing of the commercialization and launch of the Lilium Group’s business in phases and the expected results of the Lilium Group’s business and business model, including when launched in phases. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on management’s current expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication include those discussed in Lilium’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. For more information, see the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Lilium’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Lilium Group assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.