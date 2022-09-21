The Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market to be Worth $6.3 Billion by 2027. Exclusive Report by Arizton

Chicago, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, tele-intensive care unit (ICU) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2022-2027. Over the years, ICUs have become sophisticated, virtual, and silent with less equipment & wires and cables to connect. Special cameras and simple wireless biosensor systems are being used in ICUs to monitor patients.



The alarming rise in the global population has posed significant challenges in providing essential care during emergencies. The availability of expert critical care practitioners may decline substantially in the coming years. Thus, the adoption of advanced healthcare technologies can address the shortage of critical care personnel in the coming years. Most hospitals worldwide are expected to adopt various cutting-edge technologies in the next 20 or 30 years, which will minimize the requirements for human intervention in ICU environments.

In developed countries, several telehealth providers responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by launching tele-ICU solutions. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, telehealth and related virtual healthcare services have grown rapidly in popularity, allowing hospitals and other healthcare facilities to respond to urgent cases that need critical care. Additionally, tele-ICU solutions have increased the capacity of real-time patient care.



Global Tele-ICU Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $6.3 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $2.1 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 20% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Model, Component, Patient Group, and Hospital Type GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and UAE

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

The alarming rise in the global population has posed significant challenges in providing essential care during emergencies. The availability of expert critical care practitioners may decline substantially in the coming years. Thus, the adoption of advanced healthcare technologies can address the shortage of critical care personnel in the coming years. Most hospitals worldwide are expected to adopt various cutting-edge technologies in the next 20 or 30 years, which will minimize the requirements for human intervention in ICU environments. The tele-ICU solutions are powered by advanced patient monitoring and digital connectivity solutions, which have enabled them to redefine the current operational ecosystem. For instance, the adoption of tele-ICU solutions has streamlined personnel structure and critical care guidelines in ICUs. Also, tele-ICU solutions have enabled ICUs to evolve into smart, virtual, and silent critical care units with less noticeable apparatus.

Key Insights

The acute shortage of intensivists in ICUs worldwide has encouraged vendors to fulfilling the gap by providing remote intensivist services.

Key vendor partnerships and strong IT capabilities are major growth drivers for key vendors. Collaborations between hardware and software vendors have enabled tele-ICU solution providers to expand their market presence by providing a wide range of solutions through advanced platforms.

The COVID-19 outbreak has increased the adoption of tele-ICU solutions worldwide. However, the rules and regulations implemented during the pandemic must be made applicable over the long term to increase the adoption of tele-ICU solutions.

The focus on the introduction of new features and expanding services into new segments will enable vendors to achieve high sales growth.

The COVID-19 outbreak has drastically impacted the traditional healthcare market, and therefore, telehealth is seen as the best alternative during the ongoing pandemic to enhance access to critical healthcare services.

Mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships are further increasing the competitiveness in the global tele-ICU market.

Competitive Landscape

Numerous vendors are creating and implementing sophisticated consumer engagement strategies, integrating technology platforms, establishing high-quality provider networks, and entrenching distribution channels. Such initiatives will allow these vendors to establish a strong brand identity, forge strong client relationships, and position themselves as the top suppliers of telehealth platforms on the international market. GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Teladoc, and Hicuity Health are some of the well-established players in the market. Koninklijke Philips is among the market leader with the largest product & service portfolio and broader customer base. Other players such as Apollo Telehealth, SOC Telemed, Tntercept Telemed, and Eagle Telemedicine have a significant share in the regional market and focus on continuous expansion in the market. Thus, such factors will further intensify the competition in the global market.

Key Vendors

Apollo TeleHealth

Eagle Telemedicine

GE Healthcare

Hicuity Health

Intercept Telemed

Koninklijke Philips

SOC Telemed

Teladoc health.

Other Prominent Vendors

Avel eCare

Ceiba Health

CLEW

Cloudphysician

CritiNext

iMDsoft

RemoteICU

Sri Laxmi Kravia Techlabs

VeeOne Health

eNext ICU

Inova

T-ICU

Market Segmentation

Model

Centralized Tele-ICU

Decentralized Tele-ICU

Hybrid Tele-ICU





Component

Hardware

Service

Software





Patient Group

Adult Patients

Neonatal & Pediatric Patients

Hospital Type

System Affiliated Hospitals

Independent Hospitals

Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

APAC China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE



Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707



