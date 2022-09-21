Maxim Power Corp. Provides M2 Operations and CCGT Project Updates

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Power Corp. ("MAXIM" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MXG) provides updates on its 204 MW Milner 2 (“M2”) operations and the Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (“CCGT”) expansion of M2 project.



M2 OPERATIONS AND CCGT PROJECT UPDATES

As previously reported, M2 commenced cold commissioning activities related to the CCGT expansion project in the third quarter of 2022. These activities include taking the M2 gas turbine offline to allow for the connection of the heat recovery steam generator, steam turbine and related components. As a result of these activities, the M2 facility has been offline since early September. MAXIM anticipates that the CCGT expansion of M2 will begin hot commissioning activities early in the fourth quarter of 2022, which will result in intermittent generation of electricity throughout the quarter. The project remains on schedule to complete commissioning in December 2022.

Recent milestones include greater than 90% construction complete and continuing cold commissioning activities. The estimated project cost, excluding borrowing costs, is currently $155 million. MAXIM continues to forecast it has sufficient liquidity to complete the CCGT expansion of M2.

Completion of the CCGT expansion of M2 will allow capture of waste heat that would otherwise exhaust into the atmosphere and turn it into useful low carbon electricity for the Alberta power grid. The CCGT expansion of M2 will reduce the intensity of carbon emissions by more than 60% compared to the legacy coal-fired H.R. Milner facility.

About MAXIM

Based in Calgary, Alberta, MAXIM is one of Canada’s largest truly independent power producers. MAXIM is now focused entirely on power projects in Alberta. Its core asset – the 204 MW H.R. Milner Plant, M2, in Grande Cache, AB – is a state-of-the-art natural gas-fired power plant that commissioned in Q2, 2020. MAXIM is currently increasing the capacity of M2 to approximately 300 MW and concurrently will realize an improvement in the efficiency of the plant by investing in heat recovery combined cycle technology. In addition, MAXIM continues to explore additional development options in Alberta including its currently permitted gas-fired generation projects and the permitting of its wind power generation project. MAXIM trades on the TSX under the symbol “MXG”. For more information about MAXIM, visit our website at www.maximpowercorp.com. For further information please contact:

