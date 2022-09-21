SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Wendy’s Company - WEN

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Wendy’s Company (“Wendy’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WEN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Wendy’s and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 25, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) issued an investigation notice regarding a multistate outbreak of E. coli infections. The notice reported that “37 people infected with the outbreak strain of coli O157 have been reported from 4 states: Indiana (1), Michigan (15), Ohio (19), and Pennsylvania (2)” and that “most sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants before getting sick.” The CDC further stated that “[b]ased on the information collected so far, Wendy’s is taking the precautionary measure of removing the romaine lettuce being used in sandwiches from restaurants in that region.”

On this news, Wendy’s stock price fell $0.81 per share, or 4.01%, to close at $19.39 per share on August 26, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .