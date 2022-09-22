Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Helsinki, FINLAND

SAMPO PLC                           STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                                        22 September 2022 at 8:45 am

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) and votes owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds has decreased on 20 September below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock and votes.

Sampo's share capital comprises 533,261,351 shares, of which 533,061,351 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 534,061,351.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

 % of shares and voting rights (total of A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reachedBelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		 

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

 		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable)4.99% shares

4.98% voting rights		0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights		5.05% shares

5.04% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305 Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		 Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
SUBTOTAL ABelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument		Expiration dateExercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)N/AN/APhysicalBelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
Securities LentN/AN/APhysicalBelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
CFDN/AN/ACashBelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights
   SUBTOTAL BBelow 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

