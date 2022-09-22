Dynabook Inc. launches laptop model with Fingerprints’ biometric Match-on-Chip PC solution

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) today announced that the company’s biometric Match-on-Chip PC solution is integrated in the Dynabook Satellite C30-K laptop. This is the first commercial product that integrates Fingerprints’ Match-on-Chip solution, which was added to Microsoft’s approved vendor list (AVL) for Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security earlier this year.



“Four out of the world’s top six PC OEMs already use Fingerprint’s biometric PC solution, but this launch by Dynabook Inc. is the first one using our Match-on-Chip solution. In consumer PCs, biometric authentication is usually executed in the computer's CPU, so-called Match-on-Host. In the Enterprise PC segment, it is much more common to use Match-on-Chip, where the biometric data is stored on a separate chip, providing an even higher level of security. The share of computers with fingerprint sensors is expected to grow considerably from today’s levels, both in the consumer and enterprise segments. Fingerprints is very well positioned, and we expect to be able to announce further product launches with our PC solution in the near future,” commented Ted Hansson, President Mobile, PC and Access China at Fingerprints.

Fingerprints' capacitive sensor solution for PCs, in combination with our tailored software and algorithm, perform fast fingerprint matching in line with the highest security standards while optimizing user convenience. On our website, you will find more information on Fingerprints’ touch sensors and software for PCs.

For further information, please contact:

Ted Hansson, President Mobile, PC and Access China

Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment