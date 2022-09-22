Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 21st September 2022.

Number of Shares: 100,000 (one hundred thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.06% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €4.24 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin

22 September 2022