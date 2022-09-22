English French

Nanterre, 22 September 2022

VINCI commits to an energy conservation policy

A long-term energy savings plan, implemented in the short term

15% reduction in gas and electricity consumption in offices and for concession activities

A strategy to drastically limit industrial activities during peak hours by early 2023

An approach in line with the Group’s environmental transition plan

As part of its annual Environment Day event on 22 September, VINCI announced that it will be implementing in the short term a long-term plan to save electricity and natural gas. This energy conservation plan is aligned with the Group’s CO 2 emission reduction targets, which include a pledge to reduce its carbon footprint by 40% by 2030 for Scopes 1 and 2 and by 20% for Scope 31.

To help limit the risks threatening France’s electricity and natural gas supply, the Group will step up deployment of energy efficiency technology and take further steps to streamline its consumption. For example, at its concession activities and in its offices in France, VINCI pledges to reduce its annual consumption of natural gas and electricity by about 58,000 MWh, i.e. 15% of its consumption in 2023. That comes out to about the annual consumption of a city with 33,000 residents.

This reduction will mainly be achieved through eco-conscious practices adopted by VINCI employees, who have fully come on board with the environmental transition plan. For example, whenever possible, offices should not be heated to temperatures above 19°C, and even 17°C at airports; air conditioners should not be switched on below 26°C; LED bulbs should continue to be installed, especially in public lighting on motorway concessions; and lighting and equipment in standby mode, such as screens and photocopiers, should be programmed to switch off completely.

Some buildings, such as VINCI’s head office l’archipel, featuring sophisticated control systems will be subject to more advanced testing. Reductions in consumption will be quantified and monitored, and surveys will be conducted to solicit feedback from employees and users. This feedback will be used to formulate additional measures that can ramp up the long-term action plan.

VINCI’s industrial activities, which mainly involve roadworks, have already begun deploying an energy saving strategy. Initiatives include covering material stocks to reduce energy consumption due to materials drying out; producing warm instead of hot asphalt mixes; implementing management tools that contribute to eco-friendly facility operation; and optimising the process to limit energy consumption due to the launch of operations. These actions have been supplemented and underpinned with investments in solar self-generation capacity, continued insulation works at production sites, and innovations in products and at facilities.

In addition, a load shedding scheme is planned for these industrial activities in France and is currently being discussed with government authorities. The total impact of this scheme is estimated at about 25,000 MWh.

Along with this long-haul energy conservation plan, VINCI entities are taking action, alongside RTE and Ademe, the French environment and energy agency, to provide its employees, concession users and partners with information on best practices set out in the EcoWatt scheme. Today, VINCI is signing the EcoWatt Charter.

1 Scopes 1 & 2 cover direct emissions from the Group’s operations, while Scope 3 includes indirect emissions, i.e. upstream emissions mainly relating to materials used and downstream emissions from operating structures built and from using transport infrastructure managed by VINCI. The targets for Scopes 1, 2 and 3 have been approved by the Science-based Target initiative (SBTi).

