PRCA MENA Welcomes Luna PR as Members

Dubai, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Relations and Communications Association Middle East and North Africa (PRCA MENA) has today announced global award-winning PR and marketing agency Luna PR as its latest corporate member.

Founded by Nikita Sachdev in 2019, Luna PR is a full-stacked agency headquartered in Dubai with clients in over five continents. It aims to help promising blockchain and crypto projects develop their presence in the competitive space and encourage mass adoption.

Head of PRCA EMEA General Manager Monika Fourneaux MPRCA said:

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Luna PR – one of the industry’s trailblazers in the crypto and blockchain space – to the PRCA. Nikita and her team are a force, constantly evolving and adapting to the challenges that new technology presents. We look forward to working with them to support their continued international growth and learning from their expertise.”

Luna PR CEO and Founder Nikita Sachdev MPRCA said:

“We’re thrilled to be joining the PRCA as members. We see this membership as a fundamental building block for any PR agency and we look forward to providing leadership and insights on the crypto and blockchain space to the PRCA community here in Dubai and globally.”

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. With offices in London, Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore, and Buenos Aires, we are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) – the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world, and LG Comms – the UK’s national body for local government communicators. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

For more information visit https://prca.mena.global/