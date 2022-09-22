Mycoplasma Testing Market Size Worth USD 2.18 Billion by 2030 at 13.9% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mycoplasma Testing Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Mycoplasma Testing Market Information By Product, Technique, Application, End use - Forecast till 2030, the market is expected to be worth USD 2.18 billion by 2030 at CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Mycoplasma Testing Market Scope:

Mycoplasma testing is essentially a medical testing method performed by medical professionals to assist you in promptly detecting or ruling out mycoplasma contamination of your cell cultures. This approach consists of a set of tests that either assess antibodies in the blood produced in response to a mycoplasma infection or directly detect the organism through culture or detection of its genetic material (DNA) in a bodily sample.

Contamination with Mycoplasma is a common and recurring issue in many cell culture methods used in life science research and the pharmaceutical business. In culture media, Mycoplasmas can grow to high titers without presenting conventional bacterial contamination indicators such as turbidity. They cause altered metabolism, decreased proliferation, and chromosomal abnormalities in cultured cells. In brief, Mycoplasma contamination jeopardizes the authenticity of impacted cell lines' data as well as the findings of life science research. As a result, Mycoplasma testing and consequently the maintenance of contamination-free cell cultures are critical to cell-based research and the production of commodities where consumer health is a major concern.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 2.18 Billion CAGR 13.9% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Technique, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing concerns over cell culture contamination Increasing R&D expense and new product launches

Mycoplasma Testing Market Competitive Dynamics:

Mycoplasma Testing Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers

The important factors driving the growth of the mycoplasma testing market in the aforementioned projected period include the rising demand for mycoplasma testing, emerging markets, and increasing pharmaceutical outsourcing. Additionally, the market's overall expansion is accelerated by rising cell-line contamination and research and development in biological sciences. The market's overall growth is anticipated to increase due to growing worries regarding cell culture contamination.

Testing for mycoplasma is done to look for contamination in biological samples. It is anticipated that rising R&D expenses and the introduction of new products will fuel the expansion of the mycoplasma testing market. The main benefits of outsourcing clinical trials and R&D for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses include cost effectiveness, ease of patient recruitment, lower operating expenses, and less severe regulatory frameworks than in the US and Western Europe. Sponsors who outsource their business operations to CROs, CDMOs, and CMOs do so in part because doing so lowers costs and speeds up time to market. Therefore, a lot of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic institutions choose to outsource activities including production, clinical trial management, research and development, and drug discovery to CROs.

Market Limitations

The market for mycoplasma testing will, however, be constrained in its expansion over the projected period by the availability of substitute conventional procedures.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Recent publications have informed medical professionals that patients with COVID-19 may also be infected with other infections, like Mycoplasma pneumoniae. This indicates that mycoplasma testing is necessary for patients who have COVID-19 signs of pneumonia. It is anticipated that examples like these would increase demand for mycoplasma testing in diagnostic and pathological settings. In various nations throughout the world, the increased rate of coinfections in COVID-19 patients, with a high likelihood that they were brought on by Mycoplasma pneumonia, is anticipated to increase demand for mycoplasma diagnostics in the upcoming months.

Mycoplasma Testing Market Segmentation:

By Product

Based on product and service, the mycoplasma testing market is divided into assays, kits, and reagents; instruments; and services. Assays, kits, and reagents had the highest proportion of this market in 2019. The expansion of this market segment is primarily being driven by the frequent procurement of these consumables compared to instruments and the expanding usage of kit-based approaches for mycoplasma testing.

By Technique

The COVID-19 pandemic gave the PCR market a significant boost, and it is expected to grow over the review period.

By Application

The largest share of this market was held by the cell line testing sector. The expansion of this market segment is fueled by elements including the biopharmaceutical sector's rapid expansion and the rising need for monoclonal antibodies.

End-Use

The CRO segment is expected to drive the market over the review period.

Mycoplasma Testing Market Regional Analysis:

Due to a well-established player and rising R&D costs, the Americas are predicted to dominate the mycoplasma testing market on a global scale. The market for mycoplasma testing on a global scale was dominated by North America. The expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, the high rate of novel technology adoption, and the substantial amount of life science research studies carried out in this region are the main causes of the huge share of this regional category. Due to increased healthcare costs and U.S. government investments to support research-based activities in the biopharmaceutical industry, North America dominated the global market for mycoplasma testing. Additionally expanding in North America is the biopharmaceutical industry, which uses highly purified cultures to create medications.

The second-largest market for mycoplasma testing is anticipated to be in Europe. This region's market expansion is linked to the expansion of the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

Over the projection period, profitable growth is anticipated in the Asia Pacific region. This is as a result of the enormous investment and awareness campaigns launched by nations like India. The Indian government is implementing a number of strategic efforts to encourage more R&D for the development of new medications. Furthermore, it is anticipated that in the near future, development chances would increase as a result of regulatory policies implemented by healthcare organizations in support of enhancements in biosafety quality.

