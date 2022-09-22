Outlook on the Manufacture and Wholesale of Machinery for Mining, Quarrying and Construction Industry in South Africa 2022 - Featuring Babcock Africa, Fermel, Invicta Holdings and John Deere

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture and Wholesale of Machinery for Mining, Quarrying and Construction in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the Manufacture and Wholesale of Machinery for Mining, Quarrying and Construction in South Africa. It includes information on the state and size of the industry, key trends, technology and innovation and the performance, developments and corporate actions of notable players.

There are profiles of 43 companies including the major players such as Barloworld, Bell Equipment and Master Drilling, local operations of international groups such as Thyssenkrupp, wholesalers such as Komatsu and equipment importer and seller Invicta.



Manufacturers and wholesalers of mining, quarrying and construction machinery increased sales and exports in the past year, largely due to the commodities boom, which offset subdued demand from the construction industry.

Limited construction activity provides an ongoing challenge, as does poor economic growth, high input costs, inconsistent electricity supply and the declining competitiveness of local manufacturers. A major local company indicated it will increasingly move some of its manufacturing offshore to be less exposed to local risks.



Challenges

Deindustrialisation, including declining manufacturing employment, expertise, production, and contribution to GDP, weighs heavily on the industry. Imports of primary inputs like steel, as well as finished machinery and parts pose a threat to the industry, according to local players. South African companies with operations in Russia felt the effect of sanctions and cancelled orders, and suspended some operations.



Trends

There is significant innovation and equipment improvement in the industry. Telematics devices are being fitted to equipment to improve maintenance and lifespan and to monitor performance. Other trends are the development of autonomous, remote-controlled and emissionless machinery. A prototype hydrogen-powered, zero-emission mine haul truck is being tested at the Mogalakwena platinum mine in Limpopo. Manufacturers are increasing the use of high-strength steel to improve durability and reduce environmental impact, while sales of battery-electric underground mining machinery are increasing.



