Press release no 12-2022

Copenhagen, September 22, 2022





Konsolidator hires a Country Manager for Norway and optimizes the cost structure in Sweden



An important part of Konsolidator’ s strategy” Unfolding the potential” is to explore and penetrate new markets with a high level of cloud maturity as those countries fit well with Konsolidator’s go-to-market strategy.

For the past three years, Konsolidator has been targeting and selling its software in the Swedish market with great success while exploring the interest and market fit in Finland and Norway.

As the former Country Manager for Sweden, Norway, and Finland resigned in July, Konsolidator has decided to split the sales position into two roles to increase growth. One that covers Sweden and Finland and another that covers Norway. Both positions are based at the headquarters in Copenhagen.



The two new Country Managers

Konsolidator has hired Sofie Evander Coe as Country Manager and sales responsible for the Norwegian market. Sofie has 15+ years of experience in sales, comes from a position at Raffle.ai, and brings extensive sales experience from SaaS platforms like SiteImprove and Secunia.

Konsolidator has a strong brand position in Scandinavia and already has customers in Norway, including House of Control and Play Magnus. Konsolidator estimates that the market potential in Norway is similar to Denmark and estimates 10-20 new customers in Norway during 2023.

Additionally, Mouna Klemming-Schmidt has been hired as Country Manager for Sweden and will replace the former Country Manager. Konsolidator estimates that the market potential in Sweden is larger than in Denmark, and so far, Konsolidator has closed 20 new customers in 2022. It is expected that the current growth will continue in 2023.

Mouna has 8+ years of experience in sales from companies like Dixa, Falcon.io, and Microsoft. She comes from a position as Business Development Manager for the Swedish market.

With the new structure of the sales team and an added sales resource, Konsolidator expects that the growth in Sweden and Norway will be higher than the current level.

Sofie and Mouna have joined Konsolidator Headquarters and will drive sales and market expansion from Copenhagen. Konsolidator will close its Swedish office and thereby optimize the cost structure for Sweden.



Guidance will not be changed.



CEO, Claus Finderup Grove comments:

“Konsolidator has a strong solution for markets that are cloud mature, and we have seen the quickest growth in the Nordics. Since we started in Sweden in 2020, Norway was, therefore, already on our radar. So, we are excited to now dedicate a full sales resource to this market. As we now handle all Nordics sales and marketing activities from Copenhagen, we also become more cost-effective. Therefore, we expect to become profitable in Norway within one to two years.”



Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com



About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

Attachment