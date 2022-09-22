Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Report 2022: Large-Scale Integration of AI Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market reached a value of US$ 1.05 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.24 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.46% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing refers to an end-to-end medication production approach that enhances the quality and consistency of various novel drugs and vaccines with minimal capital investments. As compared to batch processing, it operates in a continuous flow, is easier to scale, offers greater control to manufacturers and a higher level of automation, and eliminates physical intervention.

Apart from this, pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing aids in minimizing the medicine formulation duration, risk of human errors, monitoring the production procedures, and improving the product quality to harmonize with the regulatory guidelines. Consequently, the technique is extensively utilized by pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to develop active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and medicines. At present, it is available in integrated, semi-continuous, and control types.



Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Trends:

One of the primary factors currently driving the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is the increasing demand for effective medicine production systems for composing various effective biologics at a lower cost. This can be further attributed to the rising drug shortages and the growing prevalence of several chronic ailments across the globe.

Additionally, the rising health concerns, especially during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, have prompted pharmaceutical companies to use continuous manufacturing techniques to compose novel vaccines, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

In line with this, significant technological advancements, such as rapid automation in the pharmaceutical manufacturing methodology and the large-scale integration of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as significant improvements in the pharmaceutical sector, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, and the escalating awareness about the availability of food and drug administration (FDA) approved medicines, are creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Therapeutics Type:

Large Molecules

Small Molecules

Breakup by Formulation:

Solid Formulation

Liquid and Semi-solid Formulation

Breakup by Application:

Final Drug Product Manufacturing

API Manufacturing

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market



6 Market Breakup by Therapeutics Type



7 Market Breakup by Formulation



8 Market Breakup by Application



9 Market Breakup by End User



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Baker Perkins

Coperion GmbH (Hillenbrand Inc.)

Eli Lilly and Company

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Glatt GmbH

Korsch AG

Novartis AG

Siemens

SK biotek

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Viatris Inc.

