Global Automotive App Stores Market Analysis Report 2022 - New Business Models, Growth Opportunities and Recommendations

The study addresses new business models, growth opportunities and recommendations for different stakeholders to envision better customer-centric decisions and integrate technology and connectivity in cars.

This strategic analysis of app stores offers insight into a new business model that will shape the automotive industry in the coming years.

The in-car app store ecosystem consists primarily of automakers, brands, platform providers, app store developers, payment integrators, and users. The study also analyzes current developments in the in-car app store, white-label app store providers, services, and technology and partnerships that are in place today, as well as likely developments that will occur in this space.

Automakers can transcend their current role as manufacturers to become technology partners by embracing digital transformation and enhancing the customer journey throughout the vehicle's lifecycle through vehicle infotainment and introducing new touchpoints by creating an app store platform.

By leveraging the mobile app store and incorporating it in vehicles, automotive companies are providing a new channel for consumers to extend their digital lifestyle, which will become an important determinant of purchase. Building an app store will become an essential feature that may help truly distinguish the vehicle ownership experience.

Vehicle owners who are digitally savvy will expect the same ease of use and experience found in the smartphone industry. The challenge is to identify the right tools and partners to develop the right solutions and have a positive impact on the vehicle ownership journey. This study investigates potential avenues for new customer-facing tools to pioneer customer experience and potential ways for the app store platform automotive adoption.

Secondary and primary research methods helped develop the analysis and identify opportunities. The evolution of the app store, recent OEM initiatives in the app store domain, ecosystem analysis, and future roadmap are also analyzed.

Research Scope

Decode the app store for the automotive sector.

Identify existing and upcoming business models offered for the in-vehicle app store.

Classify ecosystem players according to their functions in the market.

Analyze the future impact of app store data generated from the vehicles.

Describe the structure of the automotive app store value chain.

Analyze Tier I suppliers' strategic investment in the app store landscape.

Map future roadmap of automotive app store.

Key Issues Addressed

How will a similar app store to smartphone industry be integrated in the automotive industry?

Who are the key stakeholders involved? What are the key partnerships that need to be built to be successful?

Which important factors are influencing innovation in the app store ecosystem?

What are the key industry initiatives? Which participants are impacting technology development?

What future growth opportunities will present themselves?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive App Store Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Decoding App Store

Automotive App Store Value Chain

Evolution of the App Store

Automotive Digital Medium: Untapped Potential

App Store Economy

Google's Foray into the Automotive Space

Android Auto's App Ecosystem: Cars App Library

Apple's Plan for the Automotive Industry

Market Growth Analysis - Investments and Focus Areas

Strategic Options for Automakers

OEM Recent Initiatives in App Store Domain

App Store to Create New Income Streams for Automakers

App Store Ecosystem

Key Requirements for App Store Adoption

Tier I Suppliers' Strategic Investment in App Store Landscape

Harman Ignite App Store

Faurecia Aptoide App store

Visteon AllGo App Store

App Store Data Management - Regional Differences

In-Car Applications Roadmap

Migration from App-as-a-Service to Insights-as-a-Service

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

What's in it for OEMs?

Automakers App Stores: The Way Forward

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: OEM Building Branded App Store

Growth Opportunity 2: Data Security and Privacy Critical for App Store Success

Growth Opportunity 3: Integrating Payment Interface in App-Store

Companies Mentioned

Faurecia

Harman

Visteon

Google

Apple

