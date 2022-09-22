CRVN Capital to Accelerate PiBridge in the Journey Taking Pi Network Users to the New Era

CRVN Capital announced the strategic partnership with PiBridge, making it one of the first contributors to building a promising land for millions of Pi Network users.



Belize City, Belize, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRVN Capital , an organization dedicated to investing and promoting blockchain projects, announced their strategic partnership with PiBridge , the gateway that unleashes the barrier between the Pi Network and other blockchains.

With years of experience in the blockchain industry, the CRVN Capital team specializes in appraising and sharing information about potential crypto projects with the community through CryptoLeak news site . The CRVN Capital team is also referred to as the first adopters of the Pi Network since the early days and put a lot of faith in the strong development of the network. Hence, right after the very first information about the PiBridge was leaked, CRVN Capital quickly established cooperation with the project with the vision that PiBridge will create value for both the Pi Network and crypto communities. Through this partnership, CRVN Capital will act as a supporter and ambassador for the project in Vietnam and South East Asia.

Having survived for 3 years despite two downtrend seasons, Pi Network – regardless of all the controversy around it – has proven itself one of the blockchain projects with the strongest inherent strength. The project is reported to reach its final stage very soon and many people are wondering what the future will bring. While the question is yet to be answered, some anonymous developers from New Zealand have stepped in, presenting a so-called liquidity solution for the Pi Network community and supporting outsiders to approach the Pi’s world - PiBridge.





The collaboration between CRVN Capital and PiBridge is expected to create more value to the Pi community.

According to their whitepaper , the team of PiBridge aims to open the gateway to connect Pi and other blockchains, allowing data to flow and Pi holders to freely travel between the networks. The project's Twitter (@PiBridgeOrg) introduced a monumental trailer last Saturday and officially launched its website at PiBridge.Org on September 18. And it can’t be denied that the website is quite an artwork, proving the earnestness the team put into their brainchild. PiBridge is expected to integrate an automatic mechanism when Pi Network goes mainnet. In the waiting time, the system will work with a trust mechanism operated by an authenticated intermediate.

PiBridge claims to become a DeFi platform with several typical DeFi features such as farming and staking, exchanging with other cryptocurrencies, lending, fundraising, e-commerce, etc. This is a great stride for the Pi Network as most winners from their hackathon were gaming, shopping platforms, or mobile application projects without any real one aiming at the financial aspect of Pi coin.





How the automatic PiBridge system will work. Source: PiBridge website.

According to the project team, PiBridge (PiB) token will be the main token of the ecosystem with various use cases: reward for farming, governance, discount, priority in fundraising participation, and marketplace currency. The IDO is planned to be launched this quarter 4 and the project is conducting the private sale by reaching large venture capital firms and blockchain funds. The winter of cryptocurrency is predicted to last for at least a few more months and the project team seems to be facing risks for launching at this time, but no one knows when Pi Network will go mainstream so taking an early step is still a good option.

Pi Network is a huge community and if PiBridge can obtain their trust, the future is simply brighter than the sun. If operated properly, PiBridge will accomplish the goals of giving solutions to Pi users as well as its ecosystem and bringing more unique utilities to the community.

PiBridge is running a promotion campaign with the PiBridge Tesseract NFT as the reward. The NFT is designed to be used for various special utilities on the platform in the future, said the team. While thousands of Pioneers are doubting the legitimacy of this project and millions of others are judging the Pioneer community, there is no harm in joining a simple retweeting campaign for a cool NFT. While the project is still in its preparation phase, tons of copycats are out already. Users are advised to check the links before providing any important information such as personal profiles or connecting wallets to any platform.

South East Asia is one of the largest Pi Network communities. As a strategic partner of PiBridge, CRVN Capital will assist the project to approach more Pi users, giving them a better understanding of the project’s significance and boosting the platform's activities. The collaboration will also affirm CRVN Capital's position as a pioneer in discovering new potential projects in the ever-growing blockchain field.

